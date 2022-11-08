Raymond “Ray” F. Hoffarth, 96, St. Cloud

January 1, 1926 – November 5, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday November 10, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 2405 Walden Way, St. Cloud, MN for Raymond “Ray” Hoffarth age 96. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family on the deer hunting opener to join the deer hunters in heaven (Ray heard the deer are bigger up there). Burial will be in a crypt at Assumption Cemetery. Friends may come from 9:00am to 11:00am Thursday November 10, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Saint Cloud. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Ray was born January 1, 1926, in Saint Cloud to Marie and Henry Hoffarth. He married Ida Maile on May 29, 1950, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. They were happily married for 72 plus years. He Joined the Navy during WWII and served in the South Pacific from 1943 – 1946. He served on a heavy cruiser the USS Louisville (Featured in the Man of War). After his discharge, he worked on electrical high lines installing lights for baseball fields. He later went to school in Toledo, Ohio for meat cutting and worked at 7th Ave National T for several years. After that, he worked at Franklin for 40 years as a lift truck operator in shipping.

He was a member of Saint Boniface Parish for 18 years while living on Big Fish Lake. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He was a master woodworker and shared many pieces with family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards and watching sports, especially boxing and football. He was a big Vikings fan. Ray also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who meant the world to “papa”.

Ray is survived by his wife Ida (Maile) Hoffarth, children; Ray G., Waite Park; Mark (Sue), Clearwater; Richard (Jodi), Champlin; Dennis (Jayne), Maple Grove; Jo Ann (Alan) Christenson, Rockville; 10 grandchildren, Caleb, Brianna, Samantha, Jaclyn, Jason, Troy, Tanner, Brandon, Jason and Amber: As well as 6 great-grandchildren and one on the way; Brothers, Romaine (Twin), Art; Sisters, Lorraine and Marlene.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry 89, Marie 109.5 and siblings, Henrietta, Odell, and Beatrice.