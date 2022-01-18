Raymond O. Halvorson, 98, Foley

May 22, 1923 - January 15, 2022

Raymond O. Halvorson, age 98 of Foley, MN, passed away on January 15, 2022, at the U of M Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Glendorado Lutheran Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Raymond was born to Ole and Clara Bertina (Holter) Halvorson on May 22, 1923, at the family farm in Foley. He joined the Army and served in the Allied Occupation in Japan, where he was a driver in the motor pool. After the Army, Ray worked at the Twin City Arsenal for a few years, but most of his life he farmed the family farm. He was a life-long member of Glendorado Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed.

On April 4, 1981, Ray was joined in marriage to Evelyn J. George. Ray and Evelyn loved country music and traveling to Branson, MO, and had many other adventures. They visited family and friends often and enjoyed when people would visit them. Occasionally, there was a trip to the casino. Ray was a quiet, kind, and caring man. He loved to garden and gave away most of what he grew to neighbors. He always had his dog, Lady Mae, by his side.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn; siblings, Josie (Clifford) Stay, Nellie (Albin) Jenson, Elmer (Lucille) Halvorson, and Hannah (Edgar) Keeler; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Russell (Naomi) Stay, Luella (Reuben) Peterson, and Arlyss (Bernard) Abrahamson; and step-son, David George.

Ray is survived by his step-children, Gwendolyn (Louis) Severson, Audrie (Robert) Lambert, and Theresa George; step-grandchildren, Scott Severson, Thomas Shea, Lisa Kollar, Neil Shea, Danielle George, Casey Quinn, Derek George, and Brandon Lambert; step-great-grandchildren, Isaac Shea, Corbin Kollar, Austin Kollar, Katelyn Kollar, Ruby Shea, Brooklyn Anderson, Cruz Anderson, Thad Lambert, Zoey Quinn, Finn Severson, Walter Quinn, Philip Quinn, and Ainsley Bialka; great-great-grandchild, Quinnly Kollar; brother-in-law, Roger (Marlene) Stay; and many nieces and nephews.

While saying goodbye is hard, we are left with great hope and eternal peace knowing he is finally home with his Lord and Savior.