Raymond Nicoski, 89, Little Falls

July 19, 1931 - June 1, 2021

Raymond Nicoski, 89 year old resident of Little Falls died Tuesday, June 1 at St. Ottos Care Center in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 4 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Marys Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday. A Knights of Columbus Office of the Dead will be held at 10:15 A.M. at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

The Little Falls American Legion will conduct the Military Honors. A full and complete notice will follow.