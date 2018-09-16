Raymond M. Schmit, 92, St. Cloud

July 12, 1926 - September16, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Raymond M. Schmit, 92, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 21, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Ray passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 15, 2018 with family by his side. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Ray was born on July 12, 1926 in Rockville to the late Michael and Margaret (Feien) Schmit. He married Helen Glaiden and eleven children were born of this union. Helen passed away after 25 years of marriage. He married Arlene Koenig on October 25, 1980. Ray lived in St. Cloud most of his life and was employed as a tool and die maker for 36 years at DeZurik’s. Ray and Arlene also owned and operated an Amsoil Synthetic Oil business for 34 years. Ray was past president of the local Machinist Union #623, past president of the St. Cloud Trades and Labor Credit Union for 14 years, past president and life member of the St. Cloud Antique Auto Club Pantowners since 1976, past officer and president of local and national “Edsel” clubs, and served one term on the St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Board. He also was a charter member of St. Peter’s Parish, a member of Knights of Columbus Council #5548, Moose Lodge #1400 and St. Cloud Eagles Aeire #622.

Ray enjoyed fishing, racing, football, casinos, dancing, “to polka music”. He loved classic and antique cars. Ray will be remembered for his hard work ethic, love of a good time and visiting. Above all he treasured spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Arlene; children, Judy Plemel of Sauk Rapids, Tom (Doreen) Schmit of Rice, Dinah (Bronco) Monson of Long Lake, Sue Pick of Ft. Myers, FL, Raymond (Dianne) Schmit Jr. of Gilman, Richard (Carol) Schmit of Avon, Randy Schmit of St. Cloud, Ron (Jean) Schmit of St. Cloud, Kathy (Pat) Sullivan of Sartell, Gene (Angel) Koenig of Clearwater, Janet Dukowitz of Little Falls, Sandy (John) Weisman of St. Cloud, Karen (Mark) Johnson of St. Augusta; 34 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen; two infant sons; and siblings, Alfred, Adeline Doll, Arnie and Edwin.

A heartfelt thank you to Karen Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Angel Ley, Doreen Schmit and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and wonderful care.

Memorials are preferred.