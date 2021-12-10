Ramona C. Molski, 77, Sauk Rapids

April 13, 1944 - December 4, 2021

Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ramona C. Molski, 77 of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Heather Geets will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Ramona was born on April 13, 1944 in St. Cloud to Roman and Clara (Lacina) Wolters. She married Kay Pitschka and they later divorced. She then married Edward Molski and they later divorced. Romona worked at Mt’s on 8th selling pull tabs for over 20 years. She was also a hardworking homemaker. Ramona had a great sense of humor but told it like it is. She loved going to the casino and playing BINGO and cards. Ramona enjoyed visiting with others, watching television and was strong willed. Most importantly, her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the stars of her eyes.

Survivors include her children, Mike Pitschka of Sartell, Tim Pitschka of St. Cloud, Taunya (George) Mastey of Foley, Kim (Pat) Koch of Foley and Jenny Molski of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Patricia (Dennis) Midas of Clear Lake, Kenneth (Mary Ann) Wolters of Sartell, Karen (David) Spears of Hawick and Jacqueline (Richard) Caton of Champlin; 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Mary Jane.

Special thanks to her god child, Heather Geets and her family and family aunt, Anne Midas for being a big part of Ramona’s Life.