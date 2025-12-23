August 18, 1963 – December 16, 2025

Ralph W. Stock was born August 18, 1963. He was the 11th of 12 children born to Wilfred and Agnes (Bloch) Stock. He passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on December 16, 2025.

Ralph attended Apollo High School where he competed in Cross-Country and Track and Field. He graduated in 1981.

Ralph’s donation to Life Source will benefit many others.

Ralph is survived by his siblings Sharon (Harold) Ramler, Carol Ennenga, Allan Stock, Vernon Stock, Elaine (Charles) Wagner, Ronald (Bonnie) Stock, Lori (Gary) Brix, Connie Schwinghammer, and many nephews and nieces, and many great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Agnes Stock, and his siblings Roger Stock, Gerald Stock, and Barbara Dingmann.

Ralph’s family sends thanks to the many healthcare workers and aides who assisted Ralph along his journey.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.