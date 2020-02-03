Ralph Schmitt, 72, Richmond

July 19, 1947 - January 31, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Ralph Schmitt, age 72, who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Saturday morning one hour before the service at the church.

Ralph was born on July 19, 1947 on the family farm in Jacobs Prairie, MN to Alphonse and Anna (Kraemer) Schmitt.

Ralph was a truck driver for Nash Finch Company for over 30 years. He liked to fish, loved his German ancestry, classic cars, spending time with his grandkids, and restoring John Deere tractors. Donating blood was important to him and he donated over 18 gallons to the American Red Cross.

He is survived by his partner, Julie Bieber: children, Kerry (Chris) Flynn, Aaron (Shawn), Kelly (Brian) Lassi; siblings, Darlene (Roger) Klein, Elmer (Jane), Jerry (Barb+), Marvin (Ilene); grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan, Kiana, Kyla, Grace, Samuel, and Avalyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the American Cancer Society/Hope Lodge, Visiting Angels, and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the care and compassion shown to Ralph.

Memorials may be sent to American Cancer Society/Hope Lodge, Quiet Oaks Hospice House, and the American Red Cross.