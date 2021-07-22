Ralph J. Lentner, 90, Pierz, previously of Hillman

August 17, 1930 - July 21, 2021

Ralph J. Lentner, age 90, of Pierz, previously of Hillman, passed away on July 21, 2021 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 26, 2021 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman, MN. Rev. Jerry Schik will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at church on Monday. Service with dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Ralph J. Lentner was born August 17, 1930 in Graham Township to John and Theresia (Thueringer) Lentner. He served our country by enlisting in the Navy and the Army. He worked for Northern Ordinance – Mpls, and owned and operated Lentner Gravel until retirement and maintained the roads for Morrill Township.

Cherishing his memory are Sharon Funt, Karen (Dan) Miller, LaVonne (Glenn) Seelen, Jerry (Jill) Lentner, Deb Lentner, Johnell Lentner, Ann (Dave) Schaibley; Grandchildren 14, Great grandchildren 20 and Great Great Grandchildren 3 and soon to be 4; sister in law Sally Lentner.