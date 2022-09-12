Rachel L. Mueller, 84, Cold Spring

September 12, 1937 - September 10, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Rachel L. Mueller, age 84, who died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. in the church narthex prior to the service.

Rachel was born on November 27, 1937, in Cold Spring, MN to Earl and Genevieve (Laudenbach) Kraus. She married Cy Mueller on September 2, 1957, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring. Rachel enjoyed entertaining her many friends and family with her famous baked goods and meticulous home. She was actively involved with the community and St. Boniface Church for many years.

She is survived by her sister, Sharon (Jim) Lobb; sister-in-law, Irene Kraus; many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Cy; brother, Jim and sister, Yvonne (Mike) Horsch.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or Poor Clare Monastery of Sauk Rapids.