PUD Amendment Denied For St. Cloud Retailer

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council has joined the Planning Commission and denied a request to amend a PUD to the Centennial Plaza.

Cannabinoid and THC retailer Wild Weed Welcome Wellness was asking for the amendment so they could apply for a state license to sell the stronger cannabis products as well.

The City Council held a public hearing during its meeting on Monday night.

The owners of the business opened the store in April of 2024. The city council set the rules as to where they would allow cannabis retailers to operate in December of 2024, which is basically along major traffic corridors like Highway 23, Highway 10, and Roosevelt Road.

Because Wild Weed is not in a location approved by the city to sell cannabis, they are ineligible to apply to the State Office of Cannabis Management for one of the six licenses approved by the state to be allowed in the city.

The state of Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management has not issued any cannabis retailer licenses yet.

The state has allocated a maximum of six cannabis retail licenses for the city of St. Cloud.

