Prep Wrestling Update: January 23rd, 2023

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING UPCOMING SCHEDULE

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers, Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all sixteen teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals defeated Section 7A foe Ogilvie and AA Rush City/Braham 55-14 in a pair of good team efforts. The Royals had a very good team performance as they earned thirteen medals at the Lake Crystal/Welcome Memorial tournament with 184 points to earn second place just four points behind No. 8A ranked Chatfield and ahead of No. 10A ranked Medford and Lean and Mean Kenyon-Wanamingo. Nick Leibold (160/16-7), Bryce Holm (220/19-3) and Brandon Mugg (285/21-3) all earned championships. Tucker Simmons (113/16-9) and Will Gorecki (145/14-4) both earned second place. Lane Olson (126/20-6), Johnathon Bzdok (132/10-5), Sawyer Simmons (152/16-5) and Kane Holm (195/17-10) all earned third place. Brady Yourczek (138/13-10) and Jake Leners (170/7-10) both earned fourth place, Adonijah Ripple (106) and Drew Yourczek (182) both took sixth place. Tucker Simmons earned his 50th Career Wn at the tournament.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS 66 OGILVIE 7

106 Beau Hudoba (OGL) Maj. Dec. Marcus Hayes (R/U) 9–0

113 Adonijah Ripple (R/U) Fall Matthew Sholtz (OGL) 3:22

120 Tucker Simmons (R/U) Won by Forfeit

126 Deegan Birkaker (OGL) Dec. Lane Olson (R/U) 6-4

132 Alex Diederich (R/U) Fall Kaden Felde (OGL) :27

138 Brock Costanzo (R/U) Won by Forfeit

145 Will Gorecki (R/U) Dec. Hayden Bolling (OGL) 3-2

152 Logan Nundahl (R/U) Won by Forfeit

160 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Won by Forfeit

170 Nicolas Leibold (R/U) Fall Carter Magaard (OGL) 1:19

182 Jake Lenners (R/U) Fall Colby Milbradt (OGL) 4:02

195 Kaden Holm (R/U) Fall Ethan Houtsma (OGL) 1:48

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Dec. Landen Halvorson OGL) 5-1

285 Brandon Mugg (R/U) Fall Thomas Molinaro (OGL) :38

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers defeated Class A Lean and Mean Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/PP 36-30 and Wadena-Deer Creek 66-12. Wyatt Novitzki (120/126) Luke Bieniek (170) and Jaxon Barkowicz (182) all went 2-0.

HOLDINGFORD 36 BERTHA-HEWITT-VERNDALE -/PP. 30

106 Hudson Truax (BHVP) Dec. Lane Patrick (HOLD) 10-5

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Dec. Justin Olson (BHVP) 8-2

120 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Fall Preston Captain (BHVP) 3:28

126 Evan Jares (BHVP) Fall Evan Petron (HOLD) 2:25

132 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Dec. Bennet Arceneau (BHVP) 6-3

138 Deagen Captain (BHVP) Fall Mavrick Novitzki (HOLD) :13

145 David Revering (BHVP) Dec. William Pilarski (HOLD) 4-2 OT

152 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Blake Sumstad (BHVP) 1:38

160 Kolton Harren (HOLD) Dec. Cayden Kimber (BHVP) 4-2

170 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Dec. Justin Koehn (BHVP) 4-3

182 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Blake Scegura (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

220 Braden Shamp (BHVP) Fall Toby Phillipp (HOLD) 4:03

285 Hunter Strom (BHVP) Fall Wyatt Miller (HOLD) 1:33

HOLDINGFORD 66 WADENA-DEER CREEK 12

106 Teagun Burg (HOLD) Fall Logan Seelhammer (WDC) 1:04

113 Lane Patrick (HOLD) Fall Gage Mallak (WDC) 2:49

120 Noah Perowitz (HOLD) Dec. James Seelhammer (WDC) 11-5

126 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

132 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall Mason Brauch (WDC) 3:41

138 Mavrick Novitzki (HOLD) Fall Jaydyn Kenney (WDC) 3:47

145 Grant Welle (HOLD) Fall Madelyn Gallant (WDC) :47

152 William Pilarski (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

160 Mason Lichy (HOLD) Dec. Eli Benning (WDC) 3-2

170 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

182 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Fall Brandon Wheeler (WDC) :33

195 Koby Endres (WDC) Fall Blake Scegura (HOLD) 1:37

220 Toby Phillipp (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

285 Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) Fall Wyatt Miller (HOLD) 5:25

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars won a pair of duals at the Osakis “Silverstreaks” triangular with big wins over Osakis 54-21 and Eden Valley-Watkins 52-16. Louie Tensen (120), Ryan Jensen (132), Ethan Mueller (145, Tanner Viessman (160), Maximus Hanson (182) and Ethan Spanier (220) all went 2-0. The Jaguars earned the tournament championship at the New London-Spicer “Wildcats” tourney with 259 points and they earned thirteen medals. Ryan Jensen (132), Tanner Viessman (152) Maximus Hanson (170 and Ethan Spanier (220) all earned championships. Aiden Mueller (106), Wyatt Engen (138), Carson Gilbert (182) and Harley Weber (285) all earned second place. Brett DeRoo (145) and Hunter Laage (160) both earned third place. Talen Kampsen (195) earned fourth place, Noah Welte (113) and Louie Tensen (120) both earned fifth place. The Jaguars possibly got a little tired with back to back nights with tournaments, but yet they earned second place with 140.5 points at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted “Laker” Tournament. This was a field of fifteen teams, they earned twelve medals, Ryan Jensen (132), Wyatt Engen (138), Maximus Hanson (170), and Ethan Spanier (220) all earned second place. Brett DeRoo (145), Carson Gilbert (182) and Harley Weber (285) all earned fourth place. Hunter Laage (160) earned fifth place, Aiden Mueller (106), Louie Tensen (120), Tanner Viessman (152) and Talen Kampsen (195) all took sixth place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 52 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 16

106 Aiden Mueller (BBE) Fall Brody Sieben (EVW) 1:27

113 Double Forfeit

120 Louie Tensen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

126 Ryder Schmidt (EVW) Won by Forfeit

132 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Fall Brayden Kramer (EVW) 2:50

138 Wyatt Engen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

145 Gavin Caron (EVW) Maj. Dec. Andrew Spanier (BBE) 12-4

152 Ethan Mueller (BBE) Fall Garrett Albers (EVW) 1:10

160 Tanner Viessman (BBE) Fall Isaac Ortiz (EVW) 1:44

170 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Dec. Hunter Laage (BBE) 5-2

182 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Fall Carter Scheeler (EVW) 1:08

195 Carson Gilbert (BBE) Maj. Dec. Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 8–0

220 Ethan Spanier (BBE) Fall Mitchell Lipinski (EVW) No Time Given

285 Nick Becker (EVW) Dec. Harley Weber (BBE) 9-6

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 54 OSAKIS 21

106 Reggie George (OSK) Maj.Dec. Noah Welte (BBE) 17-3

113 Ashton Pastian (OSK) Tech. Fall Dylan Koob (BBE) No Time Given

120 Louie Tensen (BBE) Fall Simon Jacobson (OSK) :57

126 Zackery Bruder (OSK) Won by Forfeit

132 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Maj. Dec. Jacob Taplin (OSK) 9-0

138 Brett DeRoo (BBE) Fall Christian Nathe (OSK):48

145 Andrew Spanier (BBE) Tech Fall Tucker Hagen (OSK) No Time Given

152 Ethan Mueller (BBE) Fall Lukas Duchene (OSK) 1:40

160 Tanner Viessman (BBE) Fall Gaven Cimbura (OSK) 1:13

170 Hunter Laage (BBE) Fall Racphael Paquay (OSK) 2:16

182 Maximus Hanson (BBE) FallKaleb Helberg (OSK) 2:52

195 Joy Kral (OSK) Won by Forfeit

220 Ethan Spanier (BBE) Fall Preston Kunkel (OSK) :13

285 Harley Weber (BBE) Dec. Zachary Winkle (OSK) 5-2

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs split their duals at the Minnewaska Area “Lakers” triangular with a big win over Section 5A rival Minnewaska Area 51-25. They were defeated by Class A Lean and Mean Border West 32-31, they were missing a couple of their starters. Devon Schmidt (113), Aaron Mages (170), Peyton Hemmesch (195), Seth Vearrier (220) and Spencer Eisenbraun (285) all went 2-0. The Bulldogs went 1-2 in their home quadrangular, they defeated Section 5A and Conference rivals ACGC 45-18. they were defeated by No. 6A ranked and Section 5A rival Minneota 31-30. They were defeated by their neighbors AA New London-Spicer 39-25. Mason Hanson (138), Aaron Mages (170) and Spencer Eisenbraun (285) all went 3-0, Mason McNab (120), Jose Anaya (152), Peyton Hemmesch (182) and Seth Vearrier (195) all went 2-1. The Bulldogs earned second place with 168.5 points at the New London-Spicer “Wildcats” tournament. The Bulldogs earned twelve medals, Seth Vearrier (195) and Spencer Eisenbraun (285) both won championships, Mason McNab (120) and Peyton Hemmesch (182) both earned third place, Jamison Meagher (106), Carson Suchy (113), Preston Welling (126), Grant Wendlandt (160) and Aaron Mages (170) all earned fourth place. Grant Miller (285) earned fifth place and Mitch Blonigen (145) took sixth place.

PAYNESVILLE AREA 46 ACGC 18

106 Roman Roberg (PAY) Maj. Dec. Gradyn Grahn (ACGC) 18-7

113 Devon Schmidt (PAY) Fall Logan Holien (ACGC) 5:13

120 Mason NcNab (PAY) Maj. Dec. Braxton Kragenbring (ACGC) 14-1

126 Preston Welling (PAY) Dec. Jayden Guhlke (ACGC) 6-4

132 Mason Hanson (PAY) Maj. Dec. Levi Nelson (ACGC) 14-3

138 Edwyn Gonzalez (ACGC) Tech. Fall Brandon Hess (PAY) 4:13

145 Brady Staumann (ACGC) Dec. Mitchell Blonigen (PAY) 7-1

152 Jose Anaya (PAY) Fall Joseph Sherwood (ACGC) 5:11

160 Jevon Williams (ACGC) Maj. Dec. Grant Wendlandt (PAY) 15-2

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Maj. Dec. Ethan Whitcomb (ACGC) 12-2

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Dec. Isiah Renne (ACGC) 3-2

195 Seth Vearrier (PAY) Fall Vince Lee (ACGC) 1:38

220 Terrell Renne (ACGC) Fall Sam Brick (PAY) :38

285 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Fall Juan Cardenas (ACGC) 3:24

MINNEOTA 31 PAYNESVILLE AREA 30

106 Kaden Lasnetski (MIN) Dec. Roman Roberg (PAY) 7-4

113 Adam DeVlaeminck (MIN) Fall Carson Suchy (PAY) 4:52

120 Mason McNab (PAY) Fall Randy “RJ” Sorensen (MIN) 1:39

126 Mason Javiers (MIN) Dec. Preston Welling (PAY) 5-4

132 Peyton Gillund (MIN) Fall Brayden Kierstead-Hahn (PAY) 2:48

138 Mason Hanson (PAY) Fall Ezequiel Monzon (MIN) 4:45

145 Brock Fier (MIN) Maj. Dec. Mitchell Blonigen (PAY) 12-1

152 Joe Anaya (PAY) Dec. Cael Fier (MIN) 9-3

160 Zack Fier (MIN) Tech. Fall Grant Wendlandt (PAY) 4:00

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Dec. Alex Depestel (MIN) 5-4

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Noah Gorecki (MIN) :25

195 Eli Gruenes (MIN) Maj. Dec. Seth Vearrier (PAY) 11-3

220 Sam Brick (PAY) Dec. Joseph Verschelde (MIN) 5-4 OT

285 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Dec. Hudson Scholten (MIN) 5-1

NEW LONDON-SPICER 39 PAYNESVILLE AREA 29

106 Andrew Sandau (NLS) Dec. Roman Roberg (NLS) 7-6

113 Carson Nelson (NLS) Dec. Devon Schmidt (PAY) 3-2 OT

120 Isaiah Nelson (NLS) Dec. Mason McNab (PAY) 5-4

126 Holton Hanson (NLS) Fall Preston Welling (PAY) :39

132 Caleb Nelson (NLS) Fall Brayden Kierstead-Hahn (PAY) 1:39

138 Mason Hanson (PAY) Fall Gage Knisely (NLS) 2:25

145 Everett Halvorson (NLS) Fall Mitchel Blonigen (PAY) 1:31

152 Adam Sandau (NLS) Dec. Jose Anaya (PAY) 9-2

160 Grant Wendlandt (PAY) Maj. Dec. Jack Steffenson (NLS) 11-3

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Dec. Reid Holmquist (NLS) 4-2 OT

182 Brady Duke (NLS) Dec. Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) 7-5

195 Seth Vearrier (PAY) Fall Peyton Meis (NLS) 5:15

220 Garret Leenstra (NLS) Fall Sam Brick (PAY) 3:54

285 Spencer Eisenbruan (PAY) Won by Forfeit

BORDER WEST 32 PAYNESVILLE AREA 31

106 Brock Martig (BW) Dec. Jamison Meagher (PAY) 5-1

113 Devon Schmidt (PAY) Dec. Tucker Hennessy (BW) 6-4

120 Cole Sykora (BW) Maj. Dec. Mason McNab (PAY) (MD 12-2)

126 Gunner Hennessy (BW) Maj. Dec. Preston Welling (PAY) (MD 11-3)

132 Eli Larson (BW) Fall Mason Hansen (PAY) No Time Given

138 Jude Olson (BW) Fall Brandon Hess (PAY) No Time Given

145 Peyton Forcier (BW) Dec. Mitchell Blonigen (PAY) 3-1

152 Patrick Forcier (BW) Dec, Jose Anaya (PAY) 4-3

160 Brody Nachbor (BW) Dec. Grant Wendlandt (PAY) 9-3

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Won by Forfeit

182 Grant Wendlandt (PAY) Won by Forfeit

195 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Jason Ramirez (BW) No Time Given

220 Seth Vearrier (PAY) Maj. Dec. Noah Adelman (BW) 12-3

285 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Won by Forfeit

PAYNESVILLE AREA 51 MINNEWASKA 23

106 Miles Wildman (MIN) Fall Jamison Meagher (PAY) No Time Given

113 Devon Schmidt (PAY) Fall Jude Bailey (MIN) No Time Given

120 Chase Smith (MIN) Fall Isaac Mergen (PAY) No Time Given

126 Mason McNab (PAY) Fall Isaiah Rosario (MIN) No Time Given

132 Mason Hansen (PAY) Fall Garrett Jungclaws (MIN) No Time Given

138 Brandon Hess (PAY) Won by Forfeit

145 Nick Ankeny (MIN) Dec. Mitchell Blonigen (PAY) 3-1

152 Jayce Kovarik (MIN) Maj. Dec. Jose Anaya (PAY) 15-7

160 Grant Wendlandt (PAY) Fall Cole Kittleson (MIN) No Time Given

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Won by Forfeit

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Xander Johnson (MIN) No Time Given

195 Seth Vearrier (PAY) Dec. Chase Boelke (MIN) 8-2

220 Noah Jensen (MIN) Fall Sam Brick (PAY) No Time Given

285 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Won by Forfeit

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles spilt their duals at the Osakis “Silverstreaks” Triangular; they defeated Osakis 41-33 and they were defeated by 5A ranked conference rival Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 52-16. Ryder Schmidt (126), Gavin Caron (145), Treyce Ludwig (170) and Nick Becker (285) all went 2-0. The Eagles defeated a pair of Section 4A rivals with wins over LeSuer-Henderson 36-33 and Trinity at River Edge 54-28. Gavin Caron (138), Tom Thompson (145), Isaac Ortiz (160), Treyce Ludwig (160/170), Mitch Lipinski (220) and Nick Becker (285) all went 2-0. The Eagles earned 116.5 points to earned second place in the ten team field of teams at the New London-Spicer “Wildcats” Tournament. They earned eight medals, Isaac Ortiz (160) and Sonnie DeHeer (195) both earned second place and Brayden Kramer (126) and Nick Becker (285) both earned third place. Mitch Lipinski (220) earned fourth place, Ryder Schmidt (132) earned fifth place and Gavin Caron (138) took sixth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 54 TRINITY AT RIVER RIDGE 28

106 Daniel Gregory (TSRR) Maj. Dec. Brody Sieben (EVW) 10-1

113 Andre Jung (TSRR) Won by Forfeit

120 Micah Gregory (TSRR) Fall Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 1:14

126 David Gregory (TSRR) Fall Ryder Schmidt (EVW) :21

132 Thomas King (TSRR)Fall Brayden Kramer (EVW) 4:55

138 Gavin Caron (EVW) Fall Dominic McNamara (TSRR) 2:49

145 Thomas Thompson (EVW) Won by Forfeit

152 Garrett Alberts (EVW) Fall Edmond Richardson (TSRR) :37

160 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Fall Luca Aglieco (TSRR) :53

170 Carter Scheeler (EVW) Won by Forfeit

182 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Won by Forfeit

195 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Won by Forfeit

220 Mitchell Lipinski (EVW) Won by Forfeit

285 Nick Becker (EVW) Fall Andrew Stone (TSRR) 3:03

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 36 LESUER-HENDERSON 33

106 Nate Johnson (LSH) Won by Forfeit

113 Colton Wilson (LSH) Fall Brody Sieben (EVW) :51

120 Dalton Wilson (LSH) Fall Jordan Erpelding (EVW) :39

126 Ryder Schmidt (EVW) Dec. Waylon Thieke (LSH) 7-6

132 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Fall Owen Greenig (LSH) :47

138 Gavin Caron (EVW) Dec. Luke Miller (LSH) 7-0

145 Thomas Thompson (EVW) Dec. Isaac Holloway (LSH) 11-4

152 Mark Boisjolie (LSH) fall Garrett Albers (EVW) :57

160 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Dec. Wyatt Grenelin (LSH) 13-9

170 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Fall Andy Genelin (LSH) 3:53

182 Ty Boisjolie (LSH) Fall Carter Scheeler (EVW) 4:37

195 George Doherty (LSH) Fall Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 4:54

220 Mitchell Lipinski (EVW) Dec. Carter Nelson (LSH) 5-3 OT

285 Nick Becker (EVW) Fall Ian Nelson LSH) 1:11

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 41 OSAKIS 33

106 Reggie George (OSK) Won by Forfeit

113 Ashton Pastian (OSK) Won by Forfeit

120 Simon Jacobson (OSK) Dec. Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 5-0

126 Ryder Schmidt (EVW) Fall Zackery Bruder (OSK) 1:02

132 Jacob Taplin (OSK) Fall Brayden Kramer (EVW) 3:38

138 Christian Nathe (OSK) Won by Forfeit

145 Gavin Caron (EVW) Maj. Dec. Tucker Hagen (OSK) 15-1

152 Lukas Duchene (OSK) Fall Garrett Albers (EVW) 5:00

160 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Dec. Gaven Cimbura (OSK) 6-2

170 Carter Scheeler (EVW) Fall Mazin Al-Ameri (OSK) 3:10

182 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Fall Kaleb Helberg (OSK) 1:35

195 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Maj. Dec. Conner Koep (OSK) 16-3

220 Mitchell Lipinski (EVW) over Preston Kunkel (OSAK) :59

285 Nick Becker (EVW) over Zachary Winkle (OSAK) 3:28

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs were defeated by AA Lean and Mean United 54-21. The Cubs earned 102 points at the New London-Spicer “Wildcats” tournament as they earned six medals. Hank Meyer (182) and Mark Schiefelbein (126) both earned championships. Blake Brutger (145) earned second place, Caden Guggisberg (170) earned third place, William Serbus (120) earned fourth place and Karson Schmidt (106) took sixth place. Special Note: Hank Meyer 182/10th earned his 50th career match and he was voted the Outstanding wrestler of the tournament.

Dawson-Boyd-LQPV-MONTI 54 KIMBALL AREA 21

106 Eli Olson (DBLQ) Fall Ryder Schwieters (KIM) 1:14

113 Ben Gunlogson (DBLQ) Fall Connor Carlson (KIM) 3:36

120 Holland Schacherer (DBLQ) Dec. William Serbus (KIM) 6-5

126 Daniel Gunlogson (DBLQ) Fall Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) 2:17

132 Kameron Sather (DBLQ) Fall Mason Danelke (KIM) 1:09

138 Zander Clausen (DBLQ) Won by Forfeit

145 Blake Brutger (KIM) Fall Adrian Norman (DBLQ) 4:01

152 Ethan Moravetz (DBLQ) Dec. James Schiefelbein (KIM) 5-1

160 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Fall Mason McDougal (DBLQ) 4:14

170 Caden Guggisberg (KIM) Dec. Mason Pederson (DBLQ) 9-5

182 Hank Meyer (KIM Fall Bryan Rhode (DBLQ) 1:20

195 Parker Bothun (DBLQ) Fall Garret Rosenow (KIM) 2:52

220 Zach DeBeer (DBLQ) Won by Forfeit

285 Brady Rhode (DBLQ) Won by Forfeit

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush were defeated by Little Falls 51-19 and Pierz 64-11 at the Little Falls “Flyers” triangular. Tucker Hugg (285) was the lone Crush wrestler to go 2-0. The Crush still short a pair of their ranked starters, went 1-3 at the Cambridge-Isanti “BlueJackets” Duals. They defeated Minneapolis South 60-24, dropped dual to AAA Lean and Mean Cambridge-Isanti 60-18, Andover 21-57 and No. 10AAA Forest Lake. Tucker Hugg (285) and Jaden Dobrovski (138) both went 3-1 and Noah Neuman (132) went 2-1.

PIERZ 64 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 11

106 Kyle Stangl (PIER) Fall Kendall Booker (SCT) (Fall 3:45)

113 Link Toops (PIER) Maj. Dec. Grady Doering (SCT) (MD 14-1)

120 Carter Young (PIER) Fall Connor Frederiksen (SCT) (Fall 1:19)

126 Liam Hennessy (PIER) Dec. Noah Neuman (SCT) (Dec 5-0)

132 Derek Stangl (PIER) Won by Forfeit

138 Chase Becker (PIER) Default Jaden Dombrovski (SCT) (Inj. [time])

145 Tanner Hugg (SCT) Tech. Fall Brayden Melby (PIER) (TF 17-2 5:47)

152 Jacob LeBlanc (PIER) Won by Forfeit

160 Jayden Zajac (PIER) Dec. Sam Long (SCT) 7-1

170 Kaden Kroll (PIER) Won by Forfeit

182 Caleb Koch (PIER) Won by Forfeit

195 Nathan Nash (PIER) Fall Timmy Lawal (SCT) 1:36

220 Wyatt Dingmann (PIER) Fall Derrick Cox-Payton (SCT) 1:11

285 Tucker Hugg (SCT) Fall Jack Byker (PIER) 1:17

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres earned 106 points at the New London-Spicer “Wildcats” tournament, they earned nine medals, with one big championship. Kaden Brooks (138) earned the championship, Alex Hendrickson (113) and Donavon Lund (160) both earned second place. Jack Hendrickson (106) earned third place and Jordan Guclen (285) both earned fourth place. Tyler Plumski (106) and Sam Connor (220) both earned fifth place, Julius Morris (126) and Aiden Halvorson (160) both took sixth place.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals Cambridge-Isanti 35-27 (8-6). The Bulldogs had a good tournament performance with 194 points and fourteen earned medals to take second place at the Hutchinson “Huskies” Tournament. The No. 7AA team edged them out, Watertown-Mayer by 1.5 points. Kaden Nicolas (126), Adam Jurek (160) and Tyson Ricker (182) all earned championships. Drew May (138) earned second place, Bennett Kujawa (106), Landon Kujawa (132), Jake Rosenow (145) and Ethan Duncombe (152) all earned third place. Owen Angell (170) earned fourth place, Dylan Weber (195) earned fifth place, Boston Kuschel (113), Tyler Hall (120), Ryan Boecker (132) and Nolan Muellner (138) all took sixth place.

BECKER 35 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 27

106 Bennett Kujawa (BEC) Maj. Dec. Brady Huntley (CBI) 11-3

113 Blayne Kuschel (BEC) Dec. Wyatt Wald (CBI) 6-5

120 Blaine Wald (CBI) Dec. Tyler Hall (BEC) 7-4

126 Brock Brown (CBI) Fall Nolan Jurek (BEC) 4:00

132 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Fall Austen Wood (CBI) 1:33

138 Ryan Boecker (BEC) Dec. Quinton Harcey (CBI) 8-4

145 Maverick Henderson (CBI) Dec. Drew May (BEC) 11-4

152 Keith Hout (CBI) Fall Jake Rosenow (BEC) 3:29

160 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Maj. Dec. Jacob Henderson (CBI)14-6

170 Treytin Byers (CBI) Fall Kendrick Tomasko (BEC) :18

182 Owen Angell (BEC) Fall Shawn Henderson (CBI) 5:54

195 Darren Spencer (CBI) Dec. Dylan Weber (BEC) 3-1 OT

220 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Fall Dillon Sommerfeld (CBI) 4:59

285 Lance Lysdal (BEC) Dec. Brady Andersen (CBI) 5-2

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING

The Lighting defeated their neighbors Lean and Mean Class Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 45-19. The Lighting earned fourth place in the field of fiftteen teams at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted “Lakers” tournament. Despite missing a couple of their ranked starters, they earned 139.5 points and nine medals. Cassen Brumm (106) won their lone championship, Xavier Jones (120) and Adam Klatt (285) both earned second place. Carson Cooper (160) and Nathan Klatt (220) both earned third place. Ayden Fitzgerald (126) and Cole LaFave (152) both earned fourth place, Riley Hall (170) and Shay McClory (182) both earned fifth place.

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE 46 HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED 19

106 Cassen Brumm (AN/ML) Fall Ryker Clobes (HLWW) 1:25

113 Raydon Graham (HLWW) Maj. Dec. Porter Pribyl (AN/ML)14-5

120 Xavier Jones (AN/ML) Dec. Gabriel Michels (HLWW) 7-2

126 Ayden Fitzgerald (AN/ML) Fall Tegan Miller (HLWW) 2:59

132 Noah Gindele (AN/ML) Maj. Dec. Caleb Michels (HLWW) 14-4

138 Tony Baumann (HLWW) Dec. Jack Nilson (AN/ML) 4-2

145 Cole LaFave (AN/ML) Fall Steve Heber (HLWW) 1:29

152 Mitchell Mallak (HLWW) Dec. Mitchell Koss (AN/ML) 6-2

160 Isaac Cain (HLWW) Dec. Carson Cooper (AN/ML) 4-1

170 Collin Boese (HLWW) Fall Alex Sundberg (AN/ML) 2:30

182 Riley Hall (AN/ML) Fall Charlie Mumford (HLWW) 2:56

195 Shay McClory (AN/ML) Fall Tyler Graczyk (HLWW) 3:49

220 Nathan Klatt (AN/ML) Dec. Colton Long (HLWW) 4-2

285 Adam Klatt (AN/ML) Fall Jakob Duske (HLWW) 2:35

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans split their duals at their home triangular; they defeated Central Lakes Conference foe Fergus Falls 54-17. They dropped a dual to AAA Lean and Mean Willmar 43-17. The Spartans earned seven medals at the Howard Lake/Waverly-Winsted “Lakers” tournament Grady Minnerath (220/24-1) won their lone championship, Evan Moscho (145/22-5) and Mason Orth (182/23-4) both earned second place. Jack Major (126/19-8), Mason Moscho (113/13-5) earned fourth place, Davey Maldonado (106/7-2) earned fifth place, Nathan Soldner (170/16-11) took sixth place. The place seventh with 97 points in a field of fifteen teams.

ROCORI 54 FERGUS FALLS 17

106 Zac Humbert (ROC) Fall Jack Brunn (FF) :59

113 Mason Moscho (ROC) Won by Forfeit

120 Kameron Moscho (ROC) Fall Jacob Fronning (FF) 3:45

126 Ryder Kremers (ROC) Won by Forfeit

132 Caleb Fronning (FF) Dec. Jack Major (ROC) 8-4

138 Sawyer Minnerath (ROC) Dec. Carson Grenier (FF) 3-2

145 Lance “Joey” Graff (FF) Won by Forfeit

152 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall Isaac Longoria (FF) 3:23

160 Anthony Brown (ROC) Fall William Baez (FF) 1:17

170 Jacob Widness (FF) Maj. Dec. Nathan Soldner (ROC) 9-0

182 Mason Orth (ROC) Fall Delvin Roberts (FF) 5:27

195 Sebastian Holding Eagle (RR) Maj. Dec. Christian Rodriguez (ROC) 9-0

220 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Won by Forfeit

285 Darren Richardson (ROC) Dec. Paulo Carrillo (FF) 4-0

WILLMAR 43 ROCORI 27

106 Davey Maldonado (ROC) Maj. Dec. Wyatt Cruze (WILL) 14-6

113 Kameron Moscho (ROC) Dec. Lawson Anez (WILL) 5-2

120 Cavin Carlson (WILL) Fall Mason Moscho (ROC) :56

126 Ivan Mares (WILL) Dec. Jack Major (ROC) 7-0

132 Sulley Anez (WILL) Fall Ryder Kremers (ROC) 1:50

138 Conlan Carlson (WILL) Fall Sawyer Minnerath (ROC) 1:49

145 Cameren Champagne (WILL) Won by Forfeit

152 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall Will Chavez (WILL) 3:07

160 Mattix Swanson (WILL) Fall Anthony Brown (ROC) 7:22

170 Braeden Erickson (WILL) Fall Nathan Soldner (ROC) 13-0

182 Christian Rodriguez (ROC) Won by Forfeit

195 Mason Orth (ROC) Dec. Ramero Trevino (WILL) 8-3

220 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Zander Miska (WILL) 1:35

285 Daunte Castellano (WILL) Fall Darryn Richardson (ROC) :51

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons went 2-1 at their home quadrangular, as they had a great team performance. They defeated a pair of Granite Ridge Conference rivals; Milaca-Faith Christian 38-26 and Zimmerman 81-0. They were defeated by 9AA ranked Pequot Lake/Pine River-BACKUS 39-27. Cyler Ruhoff (120), Wyatt Hall (132), William Gutormson (1600 and Alex Jennissen (170) all went 3-0. Jake DeMarais (106), Cole Rudnitski (152) and Aiden Micholski (195) all went 2-1, Wyatt Lueck (138) went 2-0.

FOLEY 38 MILACA-FAITH CHRISTIAN 26

106 Jacob DeMarais (FOL) Fall Robert Gerisch (MFC) :24

113 Lincoln Starr (MFC) Dec. Wyatt Britz (FOL) 6-2

120 Cyler Ruhoff (ROL) Won by Forfeit

126 Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) Dec. Austin Linder (MFC) 4-2

132 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Maj. Dec. Nicholas Reese (MFC)12-4

138 Noah Brunn (FOL) Fall Rollie Steinbrecher (MFC) :47

145 Jack Schoenborn (MFC) Maj. Dec. Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) 16-7

152 William Gutormson (FOL) Fall Tommy Smith (MFC) 1:37

160 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Dec. Caleb Sahlstrom (MFC) 5-2

170 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Maj. Dec. Clay Anderson (MFC) 13-4

182 Jack Nord (MFC) Fall Weston Harris (FOL) 3:04

195 Jack Hanson (MFC) Maj. Dec. Aiden Micholski (FOL) 17-9

220 Colbee Zens (MFC) Fall Gavin Owen (FOL) 4:56

285 Logan Ash (MFC) Dec. Joe Prom (FOL) 5-1

FOLEY 81 ZIMMERMAN 0

106 Jacob DeMarais (FOL) Fall Zander Spitzmueller (ZIM) 1:22

113 Wyatt Britz (FOL) Won by Forfeit

120 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Fall Beau Dipprey (ZIM) 2:30

126 Zane Moulzolf (FOL) Dec. Christopher Belair (ZIM) 11-10

132 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Won by Forfeit

138 Wyatt Lueck (FOL) Won by Forfeit

145 Noah Brunn (FOL) Fall Sam Miller (ZIM) 4:55

152 William Gutormson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Won by Forfeit

170 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Won by Forfeit

182 Weston Harris (FOL) Won by Forfeit

195 Aiden Micholski (FOL) Won by Forfeit

220 Gavin Owen (FOL) Fall Brooks Howard (ZIM)

285 Joe Prom (FOL) Won by Forfeit

PLPR/B 39 FOLEY 27

106 Trevor Homberg (PLPR/B) Dec. Jacob DeMarais (FOL) 10-4

113 Parker Zutter (PLPR/B) Fll Wyatt Britz (FOL) 1:20

120 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Won by Forfeit

126 Easton Miller (PLPR/B) Fall Zane Moulzolf (FOL) 2:31

132 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Dec. Sean Kilpatrick (PLPR/B) 7-4

138 Wyatt Lueck (FOL) Dec. Caleb Swenson (PLPR/B) 5-0

145 Brady Ruhl (PLPR/B) Dec. Noah Brunn (FOL) 1-0

152 Chance Abraham (PLPR/B) Dec. Cole Rudnitski (FOL) 9-3

160 William Gutormson (FOL) Dec. Grant Thompson (PLPR/B) 7-5

170 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Falll Paxton Goddard (PLPR/B) 1:41

182 Trey Tuchtenhagen (PLPR/B) Fall Weston Harris (FOL) 2:51

195 Aiden Micholski (FOL) Fall Katrin Hulke (PLPR/B) 1:20

220 Corbin Knapp (PLPR/B) Fall Gavin Owen (FOL) 1:49

285 Riley Peters (PLPR/B) Fall Joe Prom (FOL) :32

FOLEY 34 LITTLE FALLS 33

106 Jacob DeMarais (FOL) Fall Ryan Vogt (LF) 1:02

113 Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) Fall Ethan Zellers (LF) 1:49

120 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Fall Cassidy Okerman (LF) 1:21

126 Mason Rausch (LF) Fall Jayden Hartkopf (FOL) :34

132 Joey Wilczek (LF) Maj. Dec. Wyatt Wall (FOL) 9-1

138 Noah Cameron (LF) Tech. Fall Noah Brunn (FOL) 5:40

145 William Gutormson (FOL) Fall Abe Anez (LF) 1:28

152 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Dec. Beau Robinson (LF) 4-0

160 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Maj. Dec. Wyatt Baum (LF) 19-7

170 Ryan Kloeckl (LF) Dec. Keagon Frisbie (FOL) 6-2

182 Ivan Petrich (LF) Fall Mason Rice (FOL) :26

195 Aiden Micholski (FOL) Dec. Alexander Schmitz (LF) 5-2

220 Hank LeClair (LF) Dec. Gavin Owen (FOL) 9-5

285 Aiden Nordley (LF) Fall Joe Prom (FOL) :15

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers dropped a close one to Granite Ridge Conference rival Foley 34-33 (7-7). They defeated their Granite Ridge Conference neighbors Pierz 46-24 and they defeated Section 8AAA rival St. Cloud Crush 51-19. Mason Rausch (126), Joey Wilczek (132), Noah Cameron (138), Beau Robinson (152), Ryan Kloecki (170), Ivan Petrich (182) and Hank LeClir (195) all went 2-0. The Flyers earned fourth place with 119.5 points in the field of fifteen teams at the Eastview Lightning tournament. They earned six medals, Hank LeClair (195/21-2) earned a championship medal. Noah Cameron (138/23-2) and Beau Robinson (152/15-5 both earned third place. Joey Wilczek (132/10-7), Wyatt Baum (160/9-13) and Ryan Kloicki (170/18-7) all earned fourth place.

LITTLE FALLS 46 PIERZ 24

106 Link Toops (PIER) Maj. Dec. Ryan Vogt (LF) 14-3

113 Kyle Stangl (PIER) Fall Ethan Zellers (LF) 2:57

120 Carter Young (PIER) Tech. Fall Cassidy Okerman (LF) 4:52

126 Mason Rausch (LF) Dec. Liam Hennessy (PIER) 7-4

132 Joey Wilczek (LF) Fall Derek Stangl (PIER) 2:53

138 Noah Cameron (LF) Fall Brayden Melby (PIER) :31

145 Chase Becker (PIER) Fall Conner Senart (LF) 3:49

152 Beau Robinson (LF) Dec. Jacob LeBlanc (PIER) 4-1

160 Jayden Zajac (PIER) Dec. Wyatt Baum (LF) 1-0

170 Ryan Kloeckl (LF) Fall Kaden Kroll (PIER) 1:33

182 Ivan Petrich (LF) Maj. Dec. Caleb Koch (PIER) 11-2

195 Alexander Schmitz (LF) Fall Bradly Tanner (PIER) 1:25

220 Hank LeClair (LF) Fall Nathan Nash (PIER) 3:04

285 Aiden Nordley (LF) Fall Wyatt Dingmann (PIER) 1:29

LITTLE FALLS 51 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 19

106 Kendall Booker (SCT) Maj. Dec. Ryan Vogt (LIFA) 14-4

113 Ethan Zellers (LF) Fall Connor Frederiksen (SCT) 3:18

120 Cassidy Okerman (LF) Won by Forfeit

126 Mason Rausch (LF) Dec. Noah Neuman (SCT) 7-2

132 Joey Wilczek (LF) Won by Forfeit

138 Noah Cameron (LF) Fall Aiden Marin (SCT) :35

145 Jaden Dombrovski (SCT) Dec. Conner Senart (LF) 6-5

152 Beau Robinson (LF) Dec. Tanner Hugg (SCT) 9-3

160 Wyatt Baum (LF) Dec. Sam Long (SCT) 13-6

170 Ryan Kloeckl (LF) Won by Forfeit

182 Ivan Petrich (LF) Fall Daniel Hughes (SCT) :20

195 Hank LeClair (LF) Fall Timmy Lawal (SCT) 1:24

220 Derrick Cox-Payton (SCT) Fall Alexander Schmitz (LF) 1:14

285 Tucker Hugg (SCT) Fall Aiden Nordley (LF) 1:12

ALBANY HUSKERS

The Huskies were defeated by Granite Ridge Conference rival Milaca-Faith Christian 51-20. The Huskies earned four medals at the New London-Spicer “Wildcats” tournament, Owen Carlson (145/23-5) earned the championship medal and Mason Plumski (152/15-9) earned second place. Nathan Kollmann (113/10-15) and Carson Holthaus (132/18-10) both earned third place.

Milaca-Faith Christian 51 Albany 20

106 Blake Iverson (ALBA) over Robert Gerisch (MFC) (Dec 14-8)

113 Lincoln Starr (MFC) over Nathan Kollmann (ALBA) (Dec 6-4)

120 Austin Linder (MFC) over (ALBA) (For.)

126 Double Disqualification

132 Carson Holthaus (ALBA) over Nicholas Reese (MFC) (Fall 1:37)

138 Rollie Steinbrecher (MFC) over Reed Moulzolf (ALBA) (Fall 2:24)

145 Owen Carlson (ALBA) over Jack Schoenborn (MFC) (Fall 4:25)

152 Mason Plumski (ALBA) over Seth Noack (MFC) (TF 17-0 4:46)

160 Caleb Sahlstrom (MFC) over Ace Donabauer (ALBA) (Fall 3:39)

170 Clay Anderson (MFC) over Maverick Kotschevar (ALBA) (Fall 1:40)

182 Jack Nord (MFC) over (ALBA) (For.)

195 Jack Hanson (MFC) over (ALBA) (For.)

220 Colbee Zens (MFC) over (ALBA) (For.)

285 Logan Ash (MFC) over (ALBA) (For.)

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm earned two medals at the Eastview Lightning tournament, Vance Barz (126/16-4) earned second place and Kieran Hixson (152/19-9) earned fourth place.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

TUESDAY JANARY 24th

ACGC “FALCONS” Quadrangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Jackson County Central, Holdingford, Sibley East, ACGC

MINNEWASKA “LAKERS” Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams; Kimball Area, SCM, Minnewaska Area

MORA “MUSTANGS” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Albany, Perham, Mora

LITTLE FALLS “FLYERS” Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Willmar, Buffalo, Little Falls

THURSDAY JANUARY 26th

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG “FIGHTING SAINTS” TRIANGULAR

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Benson, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, KMS

ATWATER COMSOS-GROVE CITY @ Kimball

Start Time: 7:00

NEW LONDON-SPICER “WiLDCATS” Quadrangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Foley, NLS, DC/LITCH

ROCORI “SPARTANS” Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Alexandria, St. Cloud Crush, Rocori

SAUK RAPID-RICE “STORM” Quadrangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Little Falls, Bemidji, Fergus Falls, SRR

WILLMAR “CARDINAL” Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Brainerd, Sartell-St. Stephen, Willmar

FRIDAY JANUARY 27th

MINNEOTA “VIKINGS” Quadrangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Canby, HLWW, BBE, Minneota

PEQUOT LAKES/PINE RIVER-BACKUS “ROAD CREW” Duals

Start Time: 4:00

Teams: Albany, Brainerd, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Princeton, Staples-Motley, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus

ROYALTON-UPSALA “ROYALS” TRIANGULAR

Teams: EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS, Kimball Area Cubs

Start Time: 6:15

HOLDINGFORD “HUSKERS” Quadrangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Spectrum, WHAN, St. Agnes, Holdingford

OGILVIE “LIONS” Quadrangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Crosby-Ironton, Ogilvie, Proctor, Paynesville

MILLE LACS “RAIDERS” Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Aitkin, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena, Mille Lacs

ST. FRANCIS “FIGHTING SAINTS” Triangular

Start Time: 5:00

Teams: Sauk Rapids- Rice, St. Francis, Becker

CENTENNIAL QUADRANGULAR

Start Time:

Teams: Coon Rapids, Maple Grove, Centennial, St. Cloud Crush

NORTH BRANCH “VIKINGS” TOURNAMENT

Start Time: 4:00

Teams: Boyceville, Delano, Fridley, Milaca, North Branch, Rush City/Braham, Sartell, St. Paul Washington Technology Magnet, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

SATURDAY JANUARY 28th

ORONO “SPARTANS” Tournament

Start Time: 9:00

Teams: Benilde-St. Margaret's, Blaine, Bloomington Kennedy, Columbia Heights, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Lakeville North, Minneapolis Washburn, Mound-Westonka, New Prague, Orono, Osseo, Park, Roseville, St. Michael-Albertville, Scott West, Totino Grace, Woodbury, Zumbrota-Mazeppa