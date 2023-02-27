Prep Wrestling Update – February 27th, 2023

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING ROUND UP

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers, Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals. Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all sixteen teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings.

SECTION INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT RESULTS

CLASS A

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars earned thirteen medals at the Section 5A tournament, including six that punched their tickets to the state tournament. They earned three championship medals by Ryan Jensen (132/39-3), Wyatt Engen (138/35-6) and Maximus Hanson (170/44-1). Hunter Laage (160/22-24), Carson Gilbert (182/28-12) and Ethan Spanier (220/37-5) all earned second place medals. Tanner Viessman(145/34-15) and Harley Weber (285/29-16) both earned third place and Louie Tensen (120/17-300 and Ethan Mueller (152/7-13) both earned fourth place. Talen Kampsen (195/25-23) earned fifth place and Aiden Mueller (106/22-23), Noah Welte (113/19-28) both took sixth place.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals earned twelve medals at the Section 7A tournament, including six that punched their tickets to the state tournament. They earned three championship medals by: Alex Diederich (132/19-0), Bryce Holm (220/35-4) and Brandon Mugg (285/32-5). Will Gorecki (145/30-7), Sawyer Simmons (152/29-9) and Kaden Holm (195/28-14) all earned second place medals. Lane Olson (126/34-11), Brady Yourczek (138/22-17) and Jake Leners (170/27-20) all earned third place and Brayden Leners (182/6-5) earned fourth place. Nick Leibold (160/23-17) and Marcus Hayes (106/15-23) both took sixth place. Special note: Alex Diederich got his 100th Career win in the championship match.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers earned nine medals at the Section 7A tournament, including seven they punched their tickets to the state tournament. They earned three championship medals by: Drew Lange (160/45-5), William Pilarski (145/40-6) and Luke Bieniek (170/28-4). Wyatt Pilarski (113/33-4), Wyatt Novitzki (120/44-7), Simon Boeckman (138/29-9) and Jaxon Barkowicz (182/36-7) all earned second place medals. Evan Petron (132/34-15) earned fourth place and Wyatt Miller (285/16-17) earned fifth place.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned eight medals at the Section 5A tournament, including three that punched their tickets to the state tournament. They earned two championships by Peyton Hemmesch (182/32-6) and Spencer Eisenbraun (285/30-4) and Roman Roberg (106/22-11) earned a second place medal. Jose Anaya (152/21-19), Mason McNab (120/31-10) and Seth Vearrier (195/36-7) all earned third place, Aaron Mages (170/29-15) earned fourth place and Devon Schmidt (113/16-16) earned fifth place. Special Note: Jose Anaya got his 50th Career win.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs earned eleven medals at the Section 4A tournament, including six that punched their tickets to the state tournament. They earned two championships by Hank Meyer (182/35-9) and Mark Schiefelbein (132/30-12) and Logan Kuseske (160/28-14), Blake Brutger (145/25-15), Caden Guggisberg (170/25-20) and Connor Carlson (106/18-19) all earned second place medals. William Serbus (120/26-21) earned third place and Garrett Rosenow (195/18-20) earned fourth place. Frank Schiefelbein (138/12-29) earned fifth place and James Schiefelbein (152/10-29) and Ryder Schweiters (113) both took sixth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles earned twelve medals at the Section 4A tournament, including two that punched their tickets to the state tournament. They earned one championship medal by Isaac Ortiz (160/34-9) and Sonnie DeHeer (195/28-14) earned second. Brayden Kramer (132/22-25), Treyce Ludwig (170/28-23), Mitchell Lipinski (220/19-20) and Nick Becker (285/20-11) all earned third place. Ryder Schmidt (126/22-19) and Gavin Caron (138/19-21) both earned fourth place, Jordan Erpelding (120) and Carter Scheeler (182/12-19) both earned fifth place and John Weiss (106) and Thomas Thompson (145) both took sixth place.

CLASS AA

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned thirteen medals at the Section 6AA tournament, including seven that punched their tickets to the state tournament. Bennett Kujawa (106/29-15), Kaden Nicolas (126/44-4), Ethan Duncombe (152/35-9) Tyson Ricker (195/42-2) and Dylan Kolby (285/21-3) all earned championship medals. Landen. Kujawa (132/38-7) and Adam Jurek (160/38-8) both earned both second place medals. Drew May (138/36-14) and Owen Angell (182/32-13) both earned third place and Blayne Kuschel (113/15-13 earned fourth place. Dylan Weber (170/27-19) earned fifth place and Nolan Jurek (120/10-18) and Jake Rosenow (145/12-13) both took sixth place.

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE LIGHTING

The Lightning earned ten medals at the Section 6AA tournament, including two that punched their tickets to the state tournament. Cassen Brumm (106/36-6) and Nathan Klatt (220/34-9) both earned second place medals. Mitchell Koss (145/26-5) earned third place and Noah Gindele (138/22-4), Cole LaFave (152/24-16), Shay McClory (182/27-12) and Adam Klatt (285/20-11) all earned fourth place and Ayden Fitzgerald (126/24-17) earned fifth place.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons earned seven medals at the Section 6AA tournament, including one that punched his ticket to the state tournament, Cole Rudnitski (145/33-6) earned a second place medal. Jacob DeMarais (106/26-16), Cyler Ruhoff (120/37-5) and Alex Jennissen (152 (34-9) all earned third place. Keagon Frisbie (160/14-13) earned fourth place, Wyatt Wall (132/23-18) earned fifth place and Tyler Wilhelmi (126/10-14) took sixth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans earned seven medals at the Section 6AA tournament, including two that punched tickets to the state tournament, Grady Minnerath (220/40-3) earned a championship medal and Evan Moscho (152/36-9) earned a second place medal. Kameron Moscho (113/29-11), Jack Major (126/29-16) and Mason Orth (195/37-9) all earned third place. Anthony Brown (160/11-15) and Christian Rodriquez (182/18-16) both took sixth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies earned six medals at the Section 6AA tournament, Owen Carlson (145/38-9) and Mason Plumski (152/32-13) both earned fourth place medals. Nathan Kollmann (113/22-21) earned fifth place, Jimmy Carlisle (126/15-16), Carson Holthaus (132/16-20) and Joseph Schmitt (160/12-9) all took sixth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm earned two medals at the Section 6AA tournament, including one that punched his ticket to the state tournament. Vance Barz (126/28-5) earned a second place medal and Jack Barz (138/16-21) earned fifth place.

CLASS AAA

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers earned eleven medals at the Section 8AAA tournament, including one that punched his ticket to the state tournament. Hank LeClair (195/39-2) earned a championship medal. The Flyers had six that earned third place, Mason Rausch (126/29-7), Joey Wilczek (132/25-14), Noah Cameron (138/31-6), Beau Robinson (152/32-7), Ryan Koslecki (170/30-12) and Ivan Petrich (182/21-12). Cassidy Okerman(120/14-24) and Alex Schmitz (220/19-19) both earned fourth place, Hunter Ramsdell (160/7-15) earned fifth place and Ethan Zellers (113/13-19) took sixth place.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush earned nine medals at the Section 8AAA tournament, including two that punched their tickets to the state tournament. Tucker Hugg (285/36-3) earned a championship medal and Jaxon Kenning (152/12-4) earned a second place medal. Jack Hamak (113/12-9) and Sam Long (160/17-11) both earned fourth place. Kendall Booker (106/23-13), Noah Newman (126/18-13) and Tanner Hugg (145/24-16) all earned fifth place and Mustafa Abshir (132) and Jaden Dombrovski (138/23-17) both took sixth place.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres earned nine medals, Peyton Allen (195/16-20) and Donovan Lund (220/18-15) both earned third place. Alex Hendrickson (113/16-16) and Theo Brown (170/9-13) both earned fifth place. Jack Pesta (120/6-25), Kaden Brooks (145/35-13), Parker Peichel (152/7-27) Aidan Halvorson (160/10-29) and Tucker Mugg (285/17-13) all took sixth place.