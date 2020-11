The Apollo volleyball team took down the Rocori Spartans 3-1 Monday night at Apollo High School.

The Eagles improve to 2-5 on the season with the win, while the Spartans fall to 1-3. Apollo will play at Sauk Rapids-Rice Thursday, while Rocori will have to wait until Monday to host Tech.

Elsewhere, the Cathedral Crusaders fell 3-0 to Albany. Set scores were 25-13, 25-15 and 25-19.

The Crusaders (3-1) will play at Zimmerman on Friday.