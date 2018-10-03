Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, October 2nd
The Apollo Eagles boys soccer team captured the Central Lakes Conference crown with a 3-3 tie against Sartell Tuesday. The title is Apollo's first since the 2014 season in which they won the state championship.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Soccer
Tech 2, Brainerd 1
Cathedral 6, Little Falls 3
Fergus Falls 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Girls Soccer
Apollo 2, Sartell 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Fergus Falls 2
Cathedral 7, Little Falls 1
Volleyball
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Alexandria 2
Tech 3, Apollo 1
Cathedral 3, Mora 1