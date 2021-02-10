Prep Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, February 9th

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm 'N' Sabres girls hockey team beat the St. Cloud Icebreakers 3-1 Tuesday night at Ritsche Arena.

SSR's Rachel Wieland started the scoring with a breakaway goal at 3:13 of the opening period. The Storm 'N' Sabres would take the 1-0 lead into the locker room despite being outshot 10-7 in the opening period.

The Icebreakers tied the game with an Ava Schmidt goal at 9:30 of the second period, but the Storm 'N' Sabres would respond with a power play goal from Wieland at 13:45. The goal was Wieland's seventh of the season.

Sartell/Sauk Rapids capped the scoring with a power play goal from Anna Lundeen at 7:56 of the third period. Storm 'N' Sabres goalie Morgan Dorn made 26 saves to earn the win, while Kailee Falconer made 19 saves in the Icebreakers' loss.

The Storm 'N' Sabres improve to 4-1-1 with the win, while St. Cloud falls to 3-5.

Next up for St. Cloud is a home game against Brainerd Thursday, while Sartell/Sauk Rapids will return to home ice on Saturday to take on Buffalo/Maple Lake.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Tech 78, Sartell 62

Pierz 62, Cathedral 58

Girls Basketball

Bemidji 52, Tech 41

Rocori 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55

Albany 68, Cathedral 25

Girls Hockey

River Lakes 6, Litchfield 1

Boys Hockey

St. Cloud 5, Alexandria 2

Little Falls 6, Cathedral 1