Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 5th

The Cathedral girls basketball team beat Foley 69-55 Tuesday night. Meg Januschka led Cathedral with 20 points, and Celine Schoenecker added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Crusaders (13-7) will play at Pequot Lakes on Tuesday night.

ELSEWHERE:



Boys Basketball

Apollo 62, Alexandria 51

Bemidji 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 63

Sartell 67, Little Falls 48

Moorhead 88, Tech 60

Zimmerman at Rocori PPD

Boys Hockey

St. Cloud 6, Rogers 2

Girls Basketball

Fergus Falls 70, Apollo 44

Sartell 59, Little Falls 33

Alexandria 81, Sauk Rapids-Rice 21