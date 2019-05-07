Prep Sports Scoreboard- Monday

The Rocori baseball team came back from an early deficit to beat Sartell 4-3 at Cold Spring Baseball Park Monday evening. The Sabres led 3-0 after the top of the first inning, but the Spartans scored two in the bottom of the fourth, then pulled ahead with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Rocori will host Grand Rapids at 4:30 on Tuesday, while Sartell plays host to Big Lake at 5 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball

STMA 11, Tech 0

Waconia 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Softball

Sartell 2, Rocori 0

Rocori 10, Sartell 0

Sauk Rapids 7, Willmar 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Willmar 1

Cathedral 1, Becker 0