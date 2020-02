Girls Basketball:

Albany 53, Cathedral 43

(Charita Lewis led Cathedral with 14 points and Kate Stangler had 13 points. Paige Meyer had 23 points for Albany)

Brainerd 86, Apollo 39

Fergus Falls 76, Sartell-St. Stephen 58

Royalton 68, Kimball 37

Boys Basketball:

Pine City 85, Foley 66

Albany 70, Mora 57

Sauk Centre 58, Kimball 36