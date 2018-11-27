Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, November 27th

The boys hockey season gets underway Tuesday with three local teams taking the ice for the first time. Unfortunately, all three teams will open their schedules on the road.

The St. Cloud boys hockey team will not only play on the road tonight at Farmington, but their first six games are all away from the Granite City. St. Cloud will play at Farmington, River Lakes, Buffalo, St. Michael-Albertville, Alexandria and Sartell before getting their first home game December 20th.

The Cathedral Crusaders, picked by many to be a state tournament team this season, will play at Fergus Falls to open their 2018-19 campaign.

River Lakes will also open the season with a game at Morris Area.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Braham

Apollo @ Rocori

Monticello @ Sartell

Rogers @ Tech

Sauk Centre @ Cathedral

GIRLS HOCKEY

Storm N Sabres @ Alexandria