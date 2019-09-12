Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 12th

Tech and Apollo will meet in both boys and girls soccer Thursday night. The boys teams will play at the new Tech High School, while the girls play at Michie Field.

Both matches are slated for 7 p.m. start times.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Cathedral @ Minnewaska 6:30 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria 7 PM

Sartell @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

Girls Soccer

Fergus Falls @ Sartell 5 PM

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5:30 PM

Volleyball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls

Sartell @ Apollo

Rocori @ Tech

Cathedral @ Little Falls 7:15