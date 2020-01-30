Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 30th
The Tech girls basketball team will look to continue its recent success when they travel to Brainerd for a game with the Warriors. The Tigers have won three of their last four games heading into Thursday.
The Tigers are 5-13 overall and 4-8 in the Central Lakes Conference, while Brainerd is 7-10 overall and 7-4 in the CLC.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori 7:15 PM
Sartell @ Apollo 7:15 PM
Mora @ Cathedral 7:15 PM
Boys Basketball
Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 PM
Alexandria @ Tech 7:15 PM
Boys Hockey
St. Cloud @ Alexandria 7:15 PM
Fergus Falls @ River Lakes 7:15 PM
Cathedral @ Monticello 7:15 PM
Girls Hockey
St. Cloud @ Alexandria 5:15 PM
Fergus Falls @ River Lakes 7:15 PM
North Wright County @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids 7:15 PM
