Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 2nd

The Rocori boys basketball team will head to Albany Thursday for a matchup with the Huskies. The Spartans check in at 2-5 this season after a pair of losses at the Granite City Classic, while the Huskies currently have a 6-1 record.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar

Girls Basketball

Cathedral @ Annandale

Apollo @ Rocori

Tech @ Sartell

Girls Hockey

Fergus Falls @ Ice Breakers

Storm N Sabres @ Hutchinson

Boys Hockey

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ River Lakes