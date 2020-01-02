Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 2nd
The Rocori boys basketball team will head to Albany Thursday for a matchup with the Huskies. The Spartans check in at 2-5 this season after a pair of losses at the Granite City Classic, while the Huskies currently have a 6-1 record.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar
Girls Basketball
Cathedral @ Annandale
Apollo @ Rocori
Tech @ Sartell
Girls Hockey
Fergus Falls @ Ice Breakers
Storm N Sabres @ Hutchinson
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ River Lakes