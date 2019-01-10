Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 10th
The Cathedral Crusaders head to Sartell Thursday for a boys hockey matchup with the Sabres at Bernick's Arena. The Crusaders suffered their first loss of the season over the weekend, falling 2-1 to Hermantown.
Thursday's game can be heard on AM 1240, WJON beginning with the pregame show at 7:05. Puck drop is set for 7:15.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls
River Lakes @ St. Cloud
Girls Hockey
St. Cloud @ River Lakes
Boys Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar
Apollo @ Rocori
Tech @ Sartell
Milaca @ Cathedral
Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar