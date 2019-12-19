Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, December 19th
The Tech boys basketball team will look to earn its first win of the season Thursday when they host the Princeton Tigers at Tech High School. The Tigers are 0-5 so far this year.
Princeton has won three straight games after opening the season with a pair of losses, most recently defeating Hermantown.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Zimmerman @ Cathedral
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 8 PM
Girls Basketball
Apollo @ Fergus Falls
Zimmerman @ Rocori
Cathedral @ Milaca
Boys Hockey
Willmar @ River Lakes
Girls Hockey
Storm N Sabres @ Ice Breakers