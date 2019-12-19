Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, December 19th

The Tech boys basketball team will look to earn its first win of the season Thursday when they host the Princeton Tigers at Tech High School. The Tigers are 0-5 so far this year.

Princeton has won three straight games after opening the season with a pair of losses, most recently defeating Hermantown.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Zimmerman @ Cathedral

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 8 PM

Girls Basketball

Apollo @ Fergus Falls

Zimmerman @ Rocori

Cathedral @ Milaca

Boys Hockey

Willmar @ River Lakes

Girls Hockey

Storm N Sabres @ Ice Breakers