The Sartell boys hockey team will host Section 6A rival Little Falls Monday night at Bernick's Arena. The game was rescheduled from January 29th due to weather.

The Sabres are 15-7 overall this season, and 4-1 in Section 6A. Little Falls checks in at 11-9 overall and 5-3 in section play.

ELSEWHERE:

Breck @ Cathedral 5 PM

Moose Lake @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5:15 PM

Boys Basketball

Willmar @ Rocori 7:15 PM