Prep Sports Schedule- Friday, February 1st
The Cathedral boys hockey team will head down south Friday for a matchup with Rochester Lourdes. Cathedral is currently ranked second in the state behind only Hermantown, who beat the Crusaders in early January.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Pequot Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Girls Hockey
Storm N Sabres 5, St. Cloud 2
Brooke Walters 4G, Gabbie Rud 2G
Alexandria @ Ice Breakers 4:45
Girls Basketball
Alexandria 84, Rocori 25
Apollo 55, Tech 45
Sartell 64, Sauk Rapids-Rice 32
Cathedral 60, Milaca 53
Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 6 PM
Tech @ North St. Paul
Howard Lake @ Rocori
Boys Basketball
Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo @ Willmar
Rocori @ Tech
Sartell @ Brainerd
Zimmerman @ Cathedral