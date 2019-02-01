Prep Sports Schedule- Friday, February 1st

Dave Overlund

The Cathedral boys hockey team will head down south Friday for a matchup with Rochester Lourdes. Cathedral is currently ranked second in the state behind only Hermantown, who beat the Crusaders in early January.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey
Pequot Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Hockey
Storm N Sabres 5, St. Cloud 2
Brooke Walters 4G, Gabbie Rud 2G

Alexandria @ Ice Breakers 4:45

Girls Basketball
Alexandria 84, Rocori 25
Apollo 55, Tech 45
Sartell 64, Sauk Rapids-Rice 32
Cathedral 60, Milaca 53

Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 6 PM
Tech @ North St. Paul
Howard Lake @ Rocori

Boys Basketball
Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo @ Willmar
Rocori @ Tech
Sartell @ Brainerd
Zimmerman @ Cathedral

