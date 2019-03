The Cathedral Crusader boys hockey team will play host to Monticello Friday night at the MAC. The Crusaders, who have already clinched the top seed in the Section 6A playoffs, will take on the top seed in Section 5A in the Magic.

ELSEWHERE:

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar

St. Cloud @ Mankato East

Boys Basketball

Rocori @ Apollo

Sartell @ Tech

Cathedral @ Little Falls

Girls Basketball

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Zimmerman @ Sartell

Pierz @ Cathedral