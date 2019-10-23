Prep Football Scoreboard- Tuesday, October 22nd

The Tech Tigers lost a 19-18 heartbreaker to Monticello Tuesday night in the opening round of the Section 6AAAAA playoffs. The Tigers' season ends with a 5-4 record, while the Magic move on to play at top-seeded Robbinsdale Armstrong Saturday afternoon.

The Elk River Elks topped Sauk Rapids-Rice 34-23 Tuesday night. The Storm see their season come to and end with a 2-7 record, while the Elks will take on #2 seed Rogers Saturday.

Pierz ended the Cathedral Crusaders' season with a 57-14 win in the Section 6AAA playoffs. Cathedral finishes the year 1-8, while Pierz advances to take on #3 Minnewaska.

In Section 8AAAAA, the Sartell Sabres fell 34-6 at Brainerd. The Sabres finish 1-8, while the Warriors advance to play at #1 seed Bemidji Saturday.

Elsewhere in 8AAAAA, the Moorhead Spuds ended Apollo's season with a 49-6 win. The Eagles finish 1-8, while the Spuds advance to take on #2 seed Alexandria Saturday.