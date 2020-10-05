Prep Football Schedule- Week One

The high school football season begins this week in the state of Minnesota. Here's a look at the matchups for week one.

The Rocori/Big Lake game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th

Rocori @ Big Lake (7 p.m., AM 1390) The Spartans will take the field as defending Class AAAA champions at Big Lake Friday night. The Hornets finished the 2019 season with a 2-7 record, including a 30-13 loss to Rocori in Week Two.

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Monticello (7 p.m.) The Storm ended 2019 with a 2-7 record, while the Magic finished 4-6. The teams did not meet last season.

Apollo @ Sartell (7 p.m.) The Eagles won their season-opening game against St. Francis last season before eight straight losses to end the season. This season will be the first under head coach Michael Beehler. The Sabres finished 2019 1-8, but the win over Alexandria in week seven snapped a seasons-long losing skid.

Hutchinson @ Tech (7 p.m.) The Tigers enter 2020 on the heels of a 5-4 season which included a nail-biting loss to Monticello in the section playoffs. The Hutchinson Tigers finished last season 11-1, losing to state runner-up SMB in the section semifinals.

Cathedral @ Foley (7 p.m.) The Crusaders beat Spectrum in week one last year before ending on a eight-game losing skid. Foley had an up-and-down 2019 campaign, finishing with a 4-6 record.