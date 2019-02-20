Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 19th
The Tech Tiger boys basketball team snuck past St. Francis Tuesday night for a 53-51 win. Tate Caldwell led the Tigers with a career-high 23 points in the win.
The Tigers (7-16) will host Sauk Rapids-Rice Thursday night at Tech High School, with tip off set for 8 p.m.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Apollo 76, Fergus Falls 70
Sartell 57, Rocori 44
Alexandria 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54
Girls Basketball
Moorhead 85, Tech 36
Fergus Falls 74, Apollo 70
Sartell 70, Rocori 38
Cathedral 58, Albany 56
Alexandria 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38