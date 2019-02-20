Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 19th

The Tech Tiger boys basketball team snuck past St. Francis Tuesday night for a 53-51 win. Tate Caldwell led the Tigers with a career-high 23 points in the win.

The Tigers (7-16) will host Sauk Rapids-Rice Thursday night at Tech High School, with tip off set for 8 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Apollo 76, Fergus Falls 70

Sartell 57, Rocori 44

Alexandria 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54

Girls Basketball

Moorhead 85, Tech 36

Fergus Falls 74, Apollo 70

Sartell 70, Rocori 38

Cathedral 58, Albany 56

Alexandria 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38