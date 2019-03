The Fergus Falls Otters topped the Tech boys basketball team 52-47 Thursday night in Fergus Falls. The Tigers end the regular season with a 7-19 record.

The Tigers were led by Odier Olange's 15 points in the loss.

ELSEWHERE:

Apollo 53, Sauk Rapids-Rice 50

Cathedral 66, Becker 64

Fergus Falls 52, Tech 47