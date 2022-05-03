Prep Baseball Update – May 3rd, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

(MONDAY MAY 2ND)

FOLEY FALCONS 8 MORA MUSTANGS 1

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Mustangs, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and aided by seven walks. The Falcons put up five big runs in the first inning. The Falcons starting pitcher Trey Emmerich threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Charles Hackett , he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Daniel Dahmen went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Bryce Gapinski went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joseph Thorsten was hit by a pitch and got credit for two RBI’s. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-2 he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Logan Winkelman earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Evan Miller was hit by a pitch.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Cole Gmahl, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, five runs and four walks. Nolan Fergus threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Michael Mann threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Mustangs offense was led by Nolan Fergus, he went 1-for- for an RBI and Seth Hatch went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Bakke went 1-for-2 he earned a walk, Cole Gmahl earned a walk and Levi Dunsmore was hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 13 EVW EAGLES 0 (5 In.)

The Bulldogs defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Eagles, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by six walks. They put up five big runs in the first inning, three in the second and five more in the fouthr inning. The starting pitcher Bennet Evans threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Isaac Lieser, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s, he earned two walks, he got a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Ahtmann went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Chase Bayer went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Eli Nelson went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryce Vanderbeek went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Austin Pauls earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Spencer Eisenbraun earned two walks and he scored two runs and Gavin Miller was hit by a pitch.

The Eagles starting pitcher Jackson Geislinger threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jared Carlson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Mitch Bautch went 1-for-1 and Sam Nistler earned a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 17 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 7

The Royals defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Cubs, backed by twenty hits, including five doubles, a triple and a home run. The Royals starting pitcher had a great deal of support, Jacob Leibold started on the mound. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense included nine that collected hits and six had multi-hit games. Will Gorecki led the offense, he went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jonah Schneider went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jacob Leibold went 4-for-5 for two RBI’s, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Yourczek went 3-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Sowada went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jameson Klug went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Tyler Swenson went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Gabe Gorecki went 1-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Albright went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Skylor Gruba, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Gavin Winter threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs. Josh Witte threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cody Leither threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Ace Meyer, he went 3-for-4 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Hank Meyer went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Young went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Cody Leither went 1-for-4 with a double and Skylor Gruba went 1-for-4. Gavin Winter went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Devin Waldorf went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Clay Faber was credited for an RBI.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 8 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 5

The Huskers defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Irish, backed by eight hits, they were aided by six walks. They put up two runs in the first and six big runs in the fifth inning. Gavin Johnson was the Huskers starting pitcher, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Mason Streit threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Sam Harren, he went 2-for-4 or an RBI and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Cohl Clear went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-3 for 2 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. CJ Clear went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Ryder Peterson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Dominick Hoika earned a walk and Rob Volker scored a run.

The Irish pitcher wasn’t identified in the box score. The Irish offense was led by Jarrett Faue, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s. Marcus Weimer and Eddy Neu both went 1-for-4 with a double and each scored a run. Danny Rielley went 1-for-4 with a double and Nick Jost went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Marquette went 1-for-3 and Joey Gindreau went 1-for-2 and he was it by a pitch, Nathan Zander earned a walk and he scored a run and Noah Gindele earned a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 8 A CGC FALCONS 6

The Jaguars defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Falcons, backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles. This gave Ashton Dingmann their starting pitcher good support, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Vanbeck threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Jaguars were led on offense by Easton Hagen, he went 3-for-3 with an double for two RBI’s he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Will Vanbeck went 2-for-5 for an RBI and a stolen base and Blaine Fischer went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Schleton went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Chase Wright went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Luke Dingmann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Casey Lenarz went 1-for-3 and had a sacrifice bunt.

The Falcons starting pitcher Jack Peterson threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, seven runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Zach Bagley threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

The Falcons offense was led by Logan Straumann, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Peterson went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Keegan Kessler-Gross earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaxon Behm went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Terrel Renne went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Connor Barker earned a walk and he scored a run and Zach Bagley earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ACGC FALCONS 2 BBE JAGUARS 1

The Falcons come back in game two of their double header to defeat their conference rivals the Jaguars. The Falcons collected six very timely hits and they put up two runs in the seventh inning to seal the win. Jaxon Behm started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Barker threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Jackson Behm, he went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Logan Straumann went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Terrel Renne went 1-for-3. Connor Barker went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker had a stolen base.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Easton Hagen, he went 6 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Will Vanbeck threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and a walk.

The Jaguars offense was led by Gavin Kampsen, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. Tanner Shelton and Easton Hagen both went 1-for-3 and Will Vanbeck was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Dingmann was credited for an RBI and Ashton Dingmann was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4 BIG LAKE HORNETS 3

The Storm of the Central Lakes Conference defeated the Hornets of the Mississippi 8 Conference, backed by five timely hits. They put up three runs in the fourth and one more in the sixth inning. Keegan Patterson threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Owen Arndt had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Andrew Harren went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Luke Pakkala and Dominic Mathies both went 1-for-3 and Ethan Swanson earned a walk. Terrance Moody earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 1-for-4 and Jeff Solorz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Hornets starting pitcher was Blake Rondo, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kaden Haselius threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he scored a run.

The Hornets offense was led by Nolan Reiter, he went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Trenton Jasewski and Blake Rondo both went 1-for-3 and Isaiah Terlinden earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Robeck went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Keenan Hjermstad earned a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 4 RUSH CITY TIGERS 3

The Pioneers from the Granite Ridge Conference defeated their rival from the Great River Conference the Tigers. The Pioneers collected five hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jeremy Bingesser, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Reese Young threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Jeremy Bingesser, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Louis Gruber went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Reese Young went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Andy Winscher went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Ben Virnig earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Zach Jones had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher Teegan Goebel threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Nolan Steep went

1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ty Stepp was hit three times by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Noah Pace was credited for an RBI, Nathan Pace went 1-for-3 and Chase O’Flanagan earned two walks

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 5 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 1

The Thunder defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Crusaders, backed by six timely hits. Eli Nelson started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Thunders offense was led by Eli Nelson, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Trevor Jones went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cal Bushinger went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Heath Lester went 1-for-4 with a double and Brock Snow earned two walks. Aiden Pardino went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Freeberg earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt, Elliot Swanson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Tommy Gohman, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jordan Schumann threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up a run and four walks. Jackson Henderson threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout. Steven Ellingson threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Crusaders were led on offense by Grant Wensmann went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-3 with a double. Jack Theisen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Steven Ellingson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Tommy Gohman went 1-for-2 and Tanner Staller earned a walk and he scored a run.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 6 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 4

The Crusaders did come back in their second game of the double header to defeat their conference rivals. They collected eight hits, including a triple and a double. Talen Braegelman threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Crusaders offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 3-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jack Theisen went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. John Hawkins went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Evan Wahlin went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Steve Ellingson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Jackson Phillip went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Cooper Kosiba earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI.

The Thunders starting pitcher was Trevor Jones, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Keegan Hartfiel threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Thunder offense was led by Heath Lester, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Aiden Pardino went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Max Gostonciz went

1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Matt Freeberg went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Cal Bushinger went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brock Snow went 1-for-3, Elian Nelson earned a walk, Trevor Jones was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Elliot Swanson was credited for an RBI.

CHAMPLIN PARK REBELS 6 SSS SABRES 3

The Rebels defeated their non-conference foe the Sabres, they collected six hits, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was M. Prosch, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. T. Boevers threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by M.Prosch, he went 1-for-1 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a two runs. J. Brooks went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. J. Harris went 3-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. T. Boevers went 1-for-1 for an RBI and T. Trombley went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. J. Knight went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and R. Oberstar was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Tory Lund, he threw four innings, he gave six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Evan Templin threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI and Blake Haus went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-4 and Austin Henrichs earned two walks and he scored a run. Kade Lewis, Tory Lund and Carson Gross all earned a walk and Calen O’Connell had a stolen base and he scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

TUESDAY MAY 3RD

KIMBALL CUBS @ MAPLE LAKE IRISH 4:30

SRR STORM @ ROCORI SPARTANS 5:00

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS @ SC CRUSH 7:00 (At PUTZ)

SSS SABRES @ WILLMAR CARDINALS 7:00

CATHEDRAL @ ALBANY HUSKIES 5:00 (At AVON)

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS @ FOLEY FALCONS 5:00

MILACA WOLVES @ PIERZ PIONEERS 5:00

NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS @ BECKER BULLDOGS 4:30

THURSDAY MAY 5TH

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE @ THE MAC

EVW EAGLES vs. HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS (FABER) (11:30) 2 Games

BBE JAGUARS vs. ROYALTON ROYALS (PUTZ) (12:00) 2 Games

ACGC FALCONS vs KIMBALL CUBS (PUTZ (4:00) 2 Games

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS vs. ML IRISH (FABER) (4:30) 2 Games

ST. CLOUD CRUSH @ FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 5:00

SSS SABRES @ SRR STORM 5:30

ROCORI SPARTANS @ WILLMAR CARDINALS 7:00

MILACA WOLVES @ FOLEY FALCONS 4:00

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS @ ALBANY 5:00

PIERZ PIONEERS @ OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 4:30

BECKER BULLDOGS @ MONTICELLO MAGIC 4:30

FRIDAY MAY 6TH

ROYALTON ROYALS @ FOLEY FALCONS 4:30

DASSEL COKATO @ KIMBALL CUBS 4:30

ANNANDALE @ EVW EAGLES 7:00

PIERZ PIONEERS @ MORA MUSTANGS 5:00

ST. CRUSH BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

LITTLE FALLS vs. MAPLE GROVE 7:15

ST. CRUSH vs. OWATONNA 4:15

DULUTH EAST vs. NEW ULM

MOORHEAD SPUDS @ SSS SABRES 5:00

ALBANY HUSKIES @ NLS WILDCATS 5:00

BECKER BULLDOGS @ PRINCETON TIGERS 7:00

SATURDAY MAY 7TH

KMS FIGHTING SAINTS vs. BBE JAGUARS 3:00 (AT ELROSA)

ROCORI SPARTANS @ SSR STORM 12:00

ST. CRUSH TOURNAMENT @ THE MAC 10:00

CRUSH VS. MAPLE GROVE 10:00

OWATONNA vs. LITTLE FALLS 3:00

OWATONNA vs. MAPLE GROVE 5:30