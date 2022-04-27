Prep Baseball Update – April 27, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

(Week of April 25th Thru April 30th)

ROCORI SPARTANS 9 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 2

(Game #1

The Spartans defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Otters, backed by ten hits. This gave their pitchers a great deal of support, Brady Blattner started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Weber threw two innings in relief to close it out.

The Spartans offense was led by Brady Blattner, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk. Beck Loesch went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Peyton Randall went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brady Schafer was credited for an RBI and Luke VanErp went 1-for-2, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Sam Zeiher went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk and Evan Acheson earned a walk. Blake Tylutki was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Joel Sowada scored a run and Thad Lieser had a stolen base.

The Otters starting pitcher Bo Bring threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Owen Krueger threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and one walk. Cole Zierden threw one inning, he gave up one hit and a walk.

The Otters offense was led by Ben Swanson, he went 2-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Colin Becker went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Cole Zierden went

1-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Thoelkes went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Owen Krueger earned two walks and Isaac Johnson was hit by a pitch.

ROCORI SPARTANS 11 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 0

(Game #2)

The Spartans defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Otters in game two of their double header. They collected ten hits, including four doubles with eight players collecting hits and they were aided by six miscues by the Otters. This gave their starting pitcher great support with big run support early, Hunter Fuchs started on the mound. He threw five innings, a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Spartan offense was led by Beck Loesch, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles for one RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jack Spanier went

1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Joel Sowada went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Cole Fuchs went 2-for-2 for an RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Peyton Randell went 1-for-1 with a double for an RBI and Brady Schafer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Brady Blattner went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Chandler Dumonceaux went 1-for-1, Evan Acheson earned a walk and he scored a run, Thad Lieser earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke VanErp scored a run.

The Otters starting pitcher was Jonah Sorum, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, ten runs and two walks. Jack Horgen threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Otters offense including Cole Zierden, Carter Theilke and Colin Becker all went 1-3. Owen Krueger went 2-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Ethan Gronwald went 1-for-2. Ben Swanson earned a walk and Andrew Johnson was hit by a pitch.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 7 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1

(Game #1)

The Crush collected eight hits, including a pair of doubles and they played errorless defense. This gave their pitchers great support, Henry Bulson started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Lindholm closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Crush offense was led by Henry Bulson, he went 2-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Hess went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Tim Gorman went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Will Allenspach went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Jaden Mendell earned a walk and he scored a run and Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-1. Luke Böttcher earned a pair of walks and Ethan Lindholm earned a walk.

The Storm’s starting pitcher Alex Harren threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Storm’s offense was led by Alex Harren went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Terrance Moody went 2-for-4 and Ethan Swanson went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Noah Jensen earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 10 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 0

(Game #2)

The Storm come back in the second game to defeat the Crush their Central Lakes Conference rival, they put up nine runs in the first inning. They collected five hits, including a pair of doubles and he were aided by four walks and some of the Crush’s miscues. Noah Jensen started on the mound for the Storm, he threw a complete game, he gave up two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Noah Jensen, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Rothstein went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Swanson went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Terrence Moody had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz was credited for an RBI and he score a run and Andrew Harren earned two walks and he scored a run. Cullen Posch earned two walks and he scored a run, Dominic Mathias and David Dusing both each scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher James Nyberg threw three innings, he gave up four hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Roob threw one inning in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Will Allenspach threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Crush offense included Elian Mezquita he went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Henry Bulson went 1-for-2.

BECKER BULLDOGS 6 ST. FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 2

(Tuesday April 26th)

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Fighting Saints, they collected seven hits, including a double. The Bulldogs starting pitcher Will Thorn threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jacob Bergsten threw two innings in relief, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Nolan Murphy, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Aaron Fingarson went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Owen Kolbinger went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Will Thorn was credited for an RBI. Nick Bergland went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavin Swanson earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run and Hayden Harmoning scored a run and he had two stolen bases.

The Fighting Saints starting pitcher was Hunter Engen, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Wes Myers threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Fighting Saints offense was led by Isaac Scott, he went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Patton went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Tyler Schwaab went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Aaron Smith went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Ethan Roberts earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Braden Fiene went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk, Wes Myers was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk.

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 7 ALBANY HUSKIES 3

(Tuesday April 26th)

The Thunder defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Huskies, backed by ten hits, they put up two runs in the first and five in the sixth innings. They had six players collect hits, including three with multi-hit games. This gave the Thunder pitchers good support, Trevor Jones started on the mound. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Elliot Swanson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Freiberg threw two innings in relief to close it out.

The Thunder offense was led by Elliot Swanson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Eli Nelson went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Matt Freeberg went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Cal Bushinger went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Max Gustonzciak went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Blake Schumann scored a run pair of runs. Brock Snow went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Aiden Pardino was hit by a pitch.

The Huskies starting pitcher Brady Goebel threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Caden Sand threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Brady Goebel had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Brandon Holm went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored at run. Devin Hansen went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Birr was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Isaac Hutchinson was hit by a pitch.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 12 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 11

(Tuesday April 26th)

The Flyers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Crusaders in eleven innings. They collected sixteen hits, including four doubles and five players with multi-hit games. George Moore started on the mound for the Flyers, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Lawrence Filipino threw six innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Beau Thoma threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks. Zachary Gwost threw one inning in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flyers offense was led by Owen Bode, he went 4-for-6 with a double for three RBIs, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. George Moore went 3-for-6 with a double for an RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Beau Thoma went 2-for-6 with a double for an RBI and he scored a pair of runs. David Kicker went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned two walks, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Matt Filippi went 3-for-6 with a double and he scored two runs and Lawrence Filippi earned a walk and he scored a run. Collin Kray went 1-for-6 had a sacrifice bunt and he was credited for an RBI. Austin Neu went 2-for-6 with a double and he scored a run and Zachary Gwost earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher Tommy Gohman threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jackson Phillip threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Cooper Kosiba, he went 2-for-5 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tanner Staller went 3-for-6 for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Grant Wensmann went 3-for-6 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Jack Theisen went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch and John Hawkins was hit twice by a pitch and he was credited for an RBI. Jackson Henderson went 3-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Steve Ellingson scored a run. Trevor Fleege went 1-for-6, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs, Cade Simones went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Brown earned a walk.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 11 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 3

(Tuesday April 26th)

The Cubs defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Huskers, they collected eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Skylor Gruba start on the mound for the Cubs, he threw three innings. He gave up two hits, two runs and he issued two walks. Gavin Winter threw one inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks. Clay Faber threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and five walks.

The Cubs offense was led by Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of walks. Clay Faber went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Cody Leither went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Hank Meyer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Ace Meyer earned two walks and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Young scored a run. Gavin Winter earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run and Skylor Gruba and Josh Witte both earned a walk.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Drew Lange, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Hanson threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskers were led on offense by Luke Binek, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for and RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Cohl Clear went 1-for-3 and Drew Lange went 1-for-1. Ryder Peterson earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Dirks Opatz earned a walk and CJ Clear scored a run.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 11 SPECTRUM STING 1

(Tuesday April 26th)

The Cubs defeated their foe the Sting, backed by ten hits, including four doubles and seven players collecting hits. This gave the Cubs pitchers a great deal of support, Josh Witte started on the hill, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Young closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Cubs were led on offense by Skyler Gruba went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four big RBI’s and he scored a run. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Gavin Winter went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Cubs Ace, Ace Meyer went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Cody Leither went

1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Matt Young went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs, Josh Witte earned a walk and Clay Faber scored a run.

The Sting’s starting pitcher Jack Sims threw one inning, he gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Mielke threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Ethan Howe threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sting offense was led by Aiden Schmidt, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he had two stolen bases and he earned a walk. Mark Matthews went 1-for-2, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Greig Jon earned two walks and Will Ambose had a stolen base. Ethan Howe, Lembke and Matt Benson all earned a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 16 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 6

(Tuesday April 26th)

The Royals defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Irish backed by fourteen hits.

This gave Jonah Schneider their starting pitcher a great deal of support, their four innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five urns, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Leibold threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Albright threw one inning in relief, he gave issue one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Drew Yourczek, he had a great game, he went 4-for-4. He had a sacrifice fly and was credited for five big RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Albright went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of walks. Will Gorecki went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a pair stolen bases and he scored four runs. Tyler Swenson went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Jameson Klug went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Nick Leibold went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jacob Leibold went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Gabe Gorecki was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. John Bzdok earned a walk and he scored a run and Cal Ollman scored a run.

The Irish starting pitcher was Jarret Faue, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Noah Gindele threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and one walk. Eddy Neu threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up six hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Irish offense was led by Eddy Neu, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Marcus Weimer went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he was it by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Jost went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Danny Reilly went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and SamMarquette earned a walk. Jarret Faue went 2-for-3, Carter Scanlon was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Nathan Zander had a stolen base.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 4 BBE JAGUARS 2

(Tuesday April 26th)

The Bulldogs defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Jaguars, backed by seven hits, including a three of home runs and great defense. Bennett Evans started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 2-for-2 with a pair of home runs for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base. Chase Bayer went 1-for-2 with a home and Bryce Vederbeek wen 1-for 3 and he some a run. Max Ahtmann went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Isaac Lieser and Trent Wentlandt both went 1-for-3.

The Jaguars starting pitcher Ashton Dingman threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, four runs, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Jaguar offense was led by Chase Wright, he went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-3. Will Vanbeck had a sacrifice bunt and Easton Hagen scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 2 ACGC FALCONS 0

(Tuesday April 26th)

The Eagles had a big win over their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Falcons, they collected six hits including a pair of doubles and a triple. They put one run in the second inning and one more in the seventh to give their starting right hander good support. Jackson Geislinger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Gavin Mathies, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for an RBI and Xander Willner went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Nislter went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 with a double and Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3. Nolan Geislinger earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher Jack Peterson threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Keegan Kessler-Gross, he went 2-for-3. Jack Peterson went 1-for-3 and Logan Straumann went 1-for-4. Jaxon Durante and Mason Hiltner both earned a walk.