Prep Baseball Update – April 24th, 2022

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

ALBANY HUSKIES 5 PIERZ PIONEERS 3

(April 19 Tuesday)

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Pioneers in a huge match up. The Huskies actually got out hit six to four, but three big runs in the second inning and two in the sixth inning. The Pioneers scored two in the third and one in the sixth. The Huskies starting pitcher Brody Goebel threw six very good innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits, gave up three runs, issued one run an he recorded five strikeouts. Brandon Holm threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he issued one walk.

The Huskies offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three huge RBIs and he had a stolen base. Carter Birr went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Logan Harren went 1-for-4 with a double. Carter Schiffler went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Holm earned a pair of walks and Peyton Krumrei scored a pair of runs. Brady Goebel earned a walk and Noah Voz scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher Jeremy Bingesser threw four innings, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Virnig threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pioneers were led on offense by Reese Young, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Barclay went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI. Ben Virnig went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jeremy Bingesser went

1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Trevor Radunz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kirby Fischer went 1-for-3.

ROCORI SPARTANS 1 ALEXANDRIA AREA CARDINALS 0

(Thursday April 21st)

The Spartans defeated their Central Lakes Conference rival the Cardinals in a great pitching dual. The Spartans collected five base hits by four players and they played errorless defense, to give Cole Fuchs enough support on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Joel Sowada, he went 2-for-3 and Brady Blattner earned a walk and he scored their lone run in the second inning on a Cardinal miscue. Jack Spanier, Cole Fuchs and Peyton all went 1-for-3.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Parker Jendro threw five innings, he gave up hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Matthew Hornstein threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts. The Cards offense included Lake Hagen, he went

1-for-3 with a double, Caleb Runge and Brock Lerfald went 1-for-3.

FOLEY FALCONS 10 ALBANY HUSKIES 0

(Thursday April 21st)

The Falcons had a big win over their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Huskies. They had seven different players collect hits, including a home run and a double. This gave their starting pitcher Logan Winkelman plenty of support, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw the final inning to this six inning contest to close it out. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Charles Hackett. He went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for four huge RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored run.

Aiden Micholski went 1-for-1 for two RBI’s and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Logan Winkelman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3 and he scored a a run and Derek Dahmen was credited for an RBI. Jace Molitor went 1-for-3, Cole Rudnitski earned a walk and he scored a run, Brett Leabch earned a walk and Evan Miller scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Carter Birr, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Voz threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Huskies were led by Carter Birr and Logan Harren on offense, they both went 1-for-3. Peyton Krumrei went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Carson Holthaus went 1-for-1. Caden Sand and Brandon Holm both earned two walks and Jaden Enerson earned a walk.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 9 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 0

(Thursday April 21st)

The Sabres defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Otters, backed by six timely hits, including a double and a triple. They put up five big runs in the first, added another in the third and three more in the fourth. This gave their starting pitcher Wesley Johnson and threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Austin Hendrick, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored a run. Kade Lewis went 1-for-3 with a big home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Haus went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tory Lund went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Calen O’Connell earned two walks and he had a stolen base, Gavan Schulte had a stolen base and he scored a run, Carson Gross earned a walk and Steve Brinkerhoff scored a run.

The Otters starting pitcher Carter Thielke threw three innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Horgen threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Otters offense included Carter Thielke went 1-for-3 and Jonah Sorum earned a walk.

BIG LAKE HORNETS 10 BECKER BULLDOGS 5

(Thursday April 21st)

The Hornets defeated their Mississippi 8 rival the Bulldogs, they collected nine hits, were aided by nine walks and five doubles. This gave the Hornets pitcher lots of support, Isaiah Terlinden threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs and he issued six walks. Dylan Robeck threw 1 2/3 in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Hornets offense was led by seven players collecting hits, Kaden Haseliuss went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Nolan Reiter went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Keenan Hjermstad went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Isaiah Terlinden went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Conner Stern went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Rhando earned two walks, was credited for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Connor Stukenholtz went 1-for-1 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Collin Shaun went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Robeck earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Josewksi scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Owen Kolbinger threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Hayden Harmoning threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs, six walks and he had a strikeout. Brady Taylor threw one inning, he issued two walks.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Owen Kolbinger, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ben Dumonceaux went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Will Thorn went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Nick Berglund went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Nolan Murphy went 1-for-3 with a walk. Brady Taylor, earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI and Gavin Swanson went 1-for-3. Dailey Adu-Gyumri earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Aaron Fingerson earned a walk, he a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch.

BRAINERD WARRIORS 7 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 5

(Thursday April 21st)

The Warriors defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Storm with two runs in the top of the eleventh inning. They collected on extra base hit, eleventh inning home run. Jack Schafer started on the mound for the Warriors, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Jensen threw seven innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Warriors were led on offense by Jonathan Benson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Adam Jensen went 3-for-5 for an RBI and Carter Springer went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Isaac Hanson went 2-for-5 and Cayden Kleffman went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run.Eric Eidenshink went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brody Lund and Nash Sletteon both scored a run, Matthew Karlson went 1-for-1 and Mitchell Brau earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Storm’s starting pitcher was Cullen Posch, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Alex Harren gave up a hit, one run and a walk. Terrence Moody threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up eight hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Storm were led on offense by Andrew Harren, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Keegan Patterson went 1-for-5 for two RBI’s. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-5 with a double and he earned a walk. Terrance Moody went 1-for-4 and he earned a pair of walks. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he score a run. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Swanson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Jensen earned a walk and he scored a run, Dominic Mathies earned a walk and he scored a run and Cullen Posch earned a walk.

ACGC FALCONS 5 ROYALTON ROYALS 2

(Game #1 Thursday April 21st)

The Falcons defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Royals with five big runs in the seventh inning. They collected eight hits including a pair of doubles to give their pitcher enough support. Zach Bagley started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two runs, issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Peterson threw the final inning to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Zach Bagley, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Keegan Kessler-Gross went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Logan Straumann went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Jaxon Behm went 1-for-4 with a double. Mason Hiltner went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Terrell Renne went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Connor Baker was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jaxon Dränge earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher Blake Albright threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit. The Royals offense was led by Gabe Gorecki, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Will Gorecki went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cal Ollman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Drew Yourczek earned a walk and two stolen bases and Jacob Leibold and Drew Sowada both had sacrifice bunts.

ROYALTON ROYALS 8 ACGC FALCONS 3

(Game #2)

The Royals come back in their second game to defeat the conference rivals the Falcons. they had four very timely hits and were aided by four Falcon miscues and six walks. Jonah Schneider started on the mound for the Royals, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Leibold threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense were led by Drew Yourczek, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Will Gorecki went 1-for-1, he earned three walks, he had three stolen bases, he was credited for an RBI and he scored three runs. Jacob Leibold was credited for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Swenson went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Drew Sowada went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jameson Klug earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs and Cal Ollman earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher Jaxon Behm threw five innings, he gave up three hits, four walks, six runs, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Logan Straumann threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Zach Bagley, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jaxon Behm went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Mason Hiltner went 1-for-2. Connor Baker earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Logan Straumann earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jack Peterson earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a run.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 4 BBE JAGUARS 2

(Game: #1/Thursday April 21st)

The Cubs defeated their big Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Jaguars, backed by very timely hitting and some very good defense. This gave their starting pitcher good support. Skylor Gruba started on the mound, he scattered seven hits, gave up two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Skylor Gruba, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Ace Meyer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Gavin Winter went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Clay Faber went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-2, Devin Waldorf and Josh Witte both scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher Talon Kampsen threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Vanbeck threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Ashton Dingmann, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Will Vanbeck went 3-for-3, with three stolen bases and he scored a run and Gavin Kampsen scored a run. Tanner Shelton went 2-for-3 with a stolen base.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 7 BBE JAGUARS 3

(Game: #2)

The Cubs collected nine hits, including three doubles and they played errorless defense to give them a 2nd victory over the Jaguars. The Cubs put up three runs in the first and two more big ones in the fifth and sixth innings. This gave their Ace of the pitcher staff a great deal of support. Ace Meyer started on the mound, he threw four innings, gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Clay Faber threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Ace Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Hank Meyer wen 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Gavin Winter went 3-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Clay Faber and Matt Young both earned a walk and Josh Witte scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Ashton Dingmann, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tanner Shelton threw two innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Ashton Dingmann, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went

2-for-3 with two doubles for an RBI, a sacrifice fly and he scored a run. Luke Dingmann went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Tanner Shelton had a sacrifice fly. Will Vanbeck went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer and Casey Lenarz both went 1-for-3.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 21 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 4

(Game: #1/Thursday April 21st)

The Bulldogs defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Huskers, they collected ten hits, and were aided by thirteen walks. They put up five runs in the first inning, eight runs in the third and eight more in the fourth inning. This gave the Bulldog starting pitcher a lot of support, Eli Nelson started on the mound. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave four five hits, four runs runs, issued one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Max Ahtmann, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jevon Terres went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Eli Nelson went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Grayson Fuchs earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Spencer Lieser went 1-for-1 for two RBI’s and Bennett Evans went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Austin Pauls earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Chase Bayer earned a walk and a stolen base, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Izaak Schultz was credited for an RBI.

The Bulldogs had four pitcher take the mound, Ross Voller threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, ten runs and four walks. C. Klocker threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit, four runs and four walks. D. Hanson gave up four walks and three runs and Cole Clear threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs and a walk.

The Huskers were led by Sam Harren on offense, he went 1-for-3 with double for an RBI and he scored a run. C. Klocker went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and N. Hanson went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Luke Bieneik and Ross Voller both went 1-for-3 and both score a run. Dierks Opatz scored a run and Drew Lange had a stolen base.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 11 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 0

(Game #2)

The Bulldogs collected fourteen hits, including four doubles and a triple to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Trent Wendlandt started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Austin Pauls, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI and he scored a run. Isaac Lieser went 3-for-3 with a double for and RBI and he earned a walk. Max Ahtmann went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-2 with a triple and a double for an RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Bennett Evans went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Chase Bayer had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Gavin Miller went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Eli Nelson scored a pair of runs. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run.

The Huskers D. Hoikken started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up thirteen hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. A. Roden threw

1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up a hit, two runs and a walk. Ryder Peterson went 1-for-1 for the Huskers.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 9 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 8

(Game: #1/Thursday April 21st)

The Irish defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Eagles, but the Eagles put up four in the top of seventh. The Irish put up two runs up in the bottom of the sixth. They actually out hit the Irish nine to seven, seven walks aided the Irish. Jarrett Faue started on the mound for the Irish, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Eddy Neu threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Zander threw the final 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and recorded a strikeout to earn the save.

The Irish were led of offense by Marcus Wzimer went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Danny Reilley went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Sam Marquette earned two walks, was credited for an RBI, three stolen bases and he scored a run. Nathan Zander went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored three runs. Eddy Neu went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Salmela went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Nick Jost earned a walk and he scored a run and Jarret Faue had a sacrifice fly.

The Eagles starting pitcher Xander Willner threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two walks, seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Myles Dziengel threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, five walks, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Jackson Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs. Nolan Geislinger went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Neiman went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Armando Walker went

1-for-3 and he scored a run, Caden Neiman earned a pair of walks and Xander Willner earned a walk and he scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 8 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 2

(Game: #2)

The Eagles come back to defeat the Irish with some timely hits, good defense. This gave their pitchers great support, Nolan Geislinger started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued four walks, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Landon Neiman threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued a pair of walks. Jared Carlson threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and a run.

The Eagles offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a triple for an RBI and he scored two runs. Devin Dockendorf went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Landon Neiman went 1-for-4, he had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Xander Willner earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Riley Bauer earned a walk.

The Irish starting pitcher Carter Scanlan threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, three walks, eight runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Irish offense included, Danny Reilly went 1-for-3 with a double and Nathan Zander went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Sam Marquette went 1-for-3 and five earned a walk: Eddy Neu, Nick Jost, Corbin Golby, Logan Salmela and Noah Gindele.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 9 BBE JAGUARS 7

(Friday April 22nd)

The Eagles defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Jaguars, they collected ten hits, including a pair of triples and a double. The Eagles come from behind with two big runs in both the fifth and the sixth innings. Their starting pitcher Sam Nistler threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three walks, four runs and he recorded a strikeout. Lane Harff threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Landon Neiman threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Jackson Geislinger, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, one stolen base and he scored three runs. Sam Nistler went 2-for-3 with a triple for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Xander Willner earned a walk, was credited for an RBI, three stolen bases and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Armando Walker earned a walk and four stolen bases and Caden Neiman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Nolan Geislinger earned a walk, had one stolen base and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel earned a walk and he scored a run and Lane Harff earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Jaguars starting pitcher Easton Hagen threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four walks, seven runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Dingmann threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two walks, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Jaguar offense was led by Blaine Fischer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Easton Hagen went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Will Vanbeck went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tanner Shelton went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks. Gavin Kampsen earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Dingmann earned a walk and he scored a run, Ryan Jensen scored a run and Chase Wright was hit by a pitch.

MORA MUSTANGS 5 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 2

(Thursday April 21st)

The Mustangs defeated the Granite Ridge Conference rival the Crusaders, they collected nine hits, including one double. This gave the Mustang starting pitcher enough support. James Oslin threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two walks, two runs, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Mustangs offense was led by Kenny Randt, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan McGaw went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Nelson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Seth Hatch went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jansen Simes went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Fergus went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Cole Gmahl earned a walk.

The Crusaders starting pitcher Steven Ellingson threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one walk, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two walks, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Jack Theisen, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Grant Wensmann went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Trevor Fleet and Tommy Gohman both earned a walk and both scored a run.