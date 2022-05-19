Prep Baseball Recaps – Thursday, May 19th

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

(Wednesday May 19th)

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 9 ROCORI SPARTANS 3

The Sabres defeated their Central Lakes Conference rival the Spartans, backed by eleven hits, including a triple and a double and good defense. They put up five big runs in the sixth inning to break open a 4-3 ball game. Tory Lund started on the mound for the Sabres, he threw six innings to earn the win. Lefty Jalen Vorpahl threw the final inning in relief, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for three big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Steven Brinkerhoff went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carson Gross went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and scored a run. Jackson Vos went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Austin Hendrichs went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Blake Haus went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Calen O’Connell went 1-for-4. Jacob Merrill was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Dylan Simones scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Lardy threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits and three runs.

The Spartans offense was led by Beck Loesch, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Joel Sowada went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jack Spanier went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Cole Fuchs went 1-for-3 and Thad Lieser went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Brady Blattner earned a walk John Kinzer earned a walk.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 1 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 0

The Cardinals defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Storm in what was truly a great pitcher dual. The Cardinals did collect three hits, including a home run and two doubles. This was a scoreless game till the Cardinals got a home run from Ian Koosman in the top of the sixth inning. Their starting pitcher was Ian Koosman, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense including Ian Koosman, he went 1-for-2 for with his huge home run and he earned a walk. Sam Etterman and Cullen Gregory both went

1-for-3 with a double. Cayden Sand earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt, Carter Schow earned a walk and Sam Raitz had a stolen base.

The Storm starting pitcher was Alex Harren, he threw six innings, he gave up just three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw the final inning in relief, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Nash Jensen, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Luke Pakkala went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Andrew Harren went 1-for-3, Dominic Mathies went 1-for-2 and Terrance Moody was hit by a pitch.

CATHEDERAL CRUSADERS 17 PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 12

The Crusaders defeated their foe the Lions out of Section 5AA out of Plymouth. They collected fourteen hits, including a pair of triples and a double and they were aided by eleven walks. Austin Lenzmeier started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs and one walk. Jackson Henderson threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, six runs and one walk.

The Crusaders offense was led by Steven Ellingson, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs, earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Tommy Gohman went 3-for-5 for four RBIs and Copper Kosiba went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Trevor Fleege went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. John Hawkins went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Grant Wensmann went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Theisen went 3-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jackson Phillip earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Brown had a sacrifice fly, he earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Evan Wahlin had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs.

The Lions starting pitcher was Mersexal, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. No. #15 threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Wooden gave up two runs and he issued three walks. JP threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, and he issued three walks.

The Lions offense was led by Fafinski, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored four runs. Peterson went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Wooden went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. No. #15 went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and Nathe had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Dalomarer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Anderson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dossantos was credited for a RBI, Fahrander scored a run, Spades and Gregory both scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 3 EVW EAGLES 2

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Eagles in very well played game. The Bulldogs collection five hits, including a home run and they played good “D”. Trent Wendlandt started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Eli Nelson closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Max Ahtmann, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two huge RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Eli Nelson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Spencer Lieser went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Lane Harff, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Sam Nistler threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had two stolen bases. Landon Neiman went 3-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Caden Neiman went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Devin Dockendorf went 1-for-3 and Nolan Geislinger was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 2 PIERZ PIONEERS 1

The Flyers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Pioneers. They collected seven hits, played good defense. The Flyers starting pitcher Beau Thomas threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Zachary Gwost threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Matthew Fillippi, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Lawrence Fillippi went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Riley Czech went 1-for-3 with a double. Zachary Gwost went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. George Moore III went 1-for-3, Owen Bode went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Collin Kray earned a walk.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Jeremy Bingesser, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ben Virnig threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Andy Winscher, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Ben Virnig went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk. Reese Young went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Mason Herold and Chase Becker both went 1-for-3 and Trevor Radunz had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 8 MORA MUSTANGS 3

The Huskies defeated their conference rivals the Mustangs, backed by thirteen his, including four doubles and air tight defense. The Huskies starting pitcher Carter Birr, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Voss went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Caden Sand went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Birr went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Peyton Krumrei went 3-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Hansen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Noah Voz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brandon Holm earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Owen Szoka, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Michael Mann threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs and issued three walks. Cole Gmahl threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brock Folkema threw the final inning, he gave up a hit.

The Mustangs offense was led by Kenny Randt, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Nolan McGaw went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Cole Gmahl, Jordan Szucs and Daniel Stillday all went 1-for-3. Seth Hatch was hit by a pitch and given credited for a RBI. Levi Dunsmore had a stolen base and he scored a run, Brock Folkema earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Nathan Nelson earned walk and he scored a run.