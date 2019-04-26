Prep Baseball And Softball Scores And Schedule

The Cathedral baseball team snuck past Albany 3-1 Thursday night in a Granite Ridge Conference matchup. The Crusaders are now 5-0 on the season.

Jon Bell picked up the win with five strong innings on the mound while also adding a pair of hits and two runs batted in.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball

Tech 5, Willmar 4 (8)

Alexandria 5, Sartell 4 (8)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, Apollo 10

Rocori 16, Fergus Falls 6

FRIDAY

Becker @ Sartell 5 PM

Big Lake @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Holy Angels @ Rocori 5 PM

Tech @ Moorhead 7 PM

Softball

Cathedral 4, Albany 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Apollo 8

FRIDAY

Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM