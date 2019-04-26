Prep Baseball And Softball Scores And Schedule
The Cathedral baseball team snuck past Albany 3-1 Thursday night in a Granite Ridge Conference matchup. The Crusaders are now 5-0 on the season.
Jon Bell picked up the win with five strong innings on the mound while also adding a pair of hits and two runs batted in.
ELSEWHERE:
Baseball
Tech 5, Willmar 4 (8)
Alexandria 5, Sartell 4 (8)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, Apollo 10
Rocori 16, Fergus Falls 6
FRIDAY
Becker @ Sartell 5 PM
Big Lake @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Holy Angels @ Rocori 5 PM
Tech @ Moorhead 7 PM
Softball
Cathedral 4, Albany 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Apollo 8
FRIDAY
Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM