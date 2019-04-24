Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard- Tuesday, April 23rd

The Rocori baseball team beat the Tech Tigers 11-3 Tuesday evening at Cold Spring Baseball Park. The Spartans scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull away for the win.

Jack Steil, Dylan Rausch, Brady Klehr and Max Hansen each had a pair of hits for Rocori, while Rudy Notch earned the win with five strong innings pitched.

ELSEWHERE:

Baseball

Zimmerman 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Sartell 3, Fergus Falls 2

Brainerd 13, Apollo 1

Softball

Sartell 15, Fergus Falls 4

Sartell 16, Fergus Falls 5

Rocori 5, Tech 1