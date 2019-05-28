Prep Baseball And Softball Schedule- Tuesday, May 28th
The Cathedral baseball team will host Eden Valley-Watkins Tuesday night in the Crusaders' first game of the Section 6AA playoffs. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.
The game was originally scheduled for Monday night, but was postponed due to rain and poor field conditions.
ELSEWHERE:
Baseball
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 2 PM (@ SRR High School)
Apollo @ Big Lake 5 PM
Zimmerman @ Rocori 5 PM
Softball
Detroit Lakes @ Sartell 4 PM
Rocori vs Becker 4 PM (@ Sauk Rapids-Rice High School)
Tech vs Elk River 4 PM (@ St. Michael-Albertville)
Annandale vs Cathedral 4 PM (@ Waite Park)