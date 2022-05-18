Powerball Back Over $100 Million for Tonight’s Drawing

No one matched all six numbers in Monday night's Powerball drawing, and the estimated jackpot has now climbed back up to $101 million for tonight's drawing.

The one-time cash payout would be $59 million.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were: 7-15-22-36-64, Powerball: 13.

A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-69), plus the Mega Ball (1-26). The odds? 1 in 292,301,388. Assuming you win the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, you can take the lump-sum cash option and take home $429 million.