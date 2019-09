ST. CLOUD -- A lot of people in the west St. Cloud metro area had to get ready for work and school in the dark Wednesday morning.

Xcel Energy says they had over 2,000 customers without power in the west St. Cloud, Waite Park and Sartell area.

The power went out just before 6:00 a.m.

By 7:30 a.m. power had been restored to nearly all of the Xcel Energy Customers.