Police: Driver Smoked Marijuana Before Striking Pedestrian
ST. PAUL (AP) -- Police say a teen driver admitted to smoking marijuana before she struck and killed a pedestrian in St. Paul.
Thirty-seven-year-old Kevelyn Nicole Hopkins died Saturday at Regions Hospital, a day after she was struck by an SUV while walking in her neighborhood.
A court affidavit says an 18-year-old St. Paul woman told investigators she smoked marijuana nine hours before the accident. The results of a blood test are pending.
The driver was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicle operation and released Sunday night.
