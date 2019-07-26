Police Chief: Waite Park Shooting Likely An Accident

WAITE PARK -- A shooting earlier this week in Waite Park was most likely an accident. A 16-year-old Waite Park boy was arrested on Monday after the incident, which happened at about 1:00 p.m. in the 200 block of 13th Avenue North.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says it does appear to be an accidental discharge. He says the boy could still face charges of reckless handling of a firearm, but the more serious charges like assault are not likely.

The 19-year-old victim who was shot in the head continues to recover. Bentrud says he is walking with some difficulty, but his prognosis is hopeful. They plan to reinterview the victim next week to confirm that it was in fact an accident and not intentional.

Police recovered the handgun not far from the scene hidden in some bushes.