PO-TAY-TOES: Hobbit Home in Northern Minnesota Hits the Market
The Shire Life sounds like absolute Valinor/heaven/Sovngarde. Just eat, drink, and be Merry (or Pippen) all day. I want to take one look at stress and declare, "YOU SHALL NOT PASS!" I want to carry a platter of burger and steaks out to the grill and boast, "LOOKS LIKE MEAT'S BACK ON THE MENU, BOYS!" My friends would hate me, but that'd just leave more time to do Shire things.
A hobbit house in northern Minnesota is on the market and even reasonably priced!
Lakeside Hobbit House in Northern Minnesota is On the Market
It really is a hobbit house at 468 square feet, but it sits on a 4.7 acre lakeside lot in Pine Lake Township.
It was built last year (2023) and features 2 bedrooms...
1 bath...
and...
...a cedar sauna!
A kitchen? Of course. This is a hobbit house, after all...
And then there's the lake...
While the house itself is smol...
...the yard is plenty for an adventure!
Whether as a 4-season cabin or a year-round residence, the hobbit house is reasonably priced at $189,000. Contact Tracy Juve at Juve Real Estate to make it yours.
H/T: Axios
