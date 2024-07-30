PO-TAY-TOES: Hobbit Home in Northern Minnesota Hits the Market

The Shire Life sounds like absolute Valinor/heaven/Sovngarde. Just eat, drink, and be Merry (or Pippen) all day. I want to take one look at stress and declare, "YOU SHALL NOT PASS!" I want to carry a platter of burger and steaks out to the grill and boast, "LOOKS LIKE MEAT'S BACK ON THE MENU, BOYS!" My friends would hate me, but that'd just leave more time to do Shire things.

A hobbit house in northern Minnesota is on the market and even reasonably priced!

Lakeside Hobbit House in Northern Minnesota is On the Market

#ShireGoals (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) #ShireGoals (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) loading...

It really is a hobbit house at 468 square feet, but it sits on a 4.7 acre lakeside lot in Pine Lake Township.

You're required to greet everyone with, 'Gandolf!' (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) You're legally required to greet everyone with, 'Gandolf!' (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) loading...

It was built last year (2023) and features 2 bedrooms...

Watch your head, Mr. Frodo! (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) Watch your head, Mr. Frodo! (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) loading...

1 bath...

Gotsta clean up after simply walking into Mordor (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) Gotsta clean up after simply walking into Mordor (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) loading...

and...

PO-TAY-TO storage? (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) PO-TAY-TO storage? (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) loading...

...a cedar sauna!

Nope. A sauna to sweat your PO-TAY-TOES off (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) ...to sweat your PO-TAY-TOES off (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) loading...

A kitchen? Of course. This is a hobbit house, after all...

Kitchen for cooking PO-TAY-TOES (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) Kitchen for cooking PO-TAY-TOES (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) loading...

Boiled, mashed, in a stew... (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) Boiled, mashed, in a stew... (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) loading...

And then there's the lake...

It's a bit of a trek to the lake, better get yourself a personal Samwise to carry you (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) It's a bit of a trek to the lake, better get yourself a personal Samwise to carry you (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) loading...

We made it, Mr. Frodo! (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) We made it, Mr. Frodo! (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) loading...

While the house itself is smol...

Why are flowers in the PO-TAY-TO box? (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) Why are flowers in the PO-TAY-TO box? (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) loading...

...the yard is plenty for an adventure!

Front yard of your personal shire (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) Front yard of your personal shire (Tracy Juve with Juve Real Estate) loading...

Whether as a 4-season cabin or a year-round residence, the hobbit house is reasonably priced at $189,000. Contact Tracy Juve at Juve Real Estate to make it yours.

H/T: Axios

