Pleasantview Elementary School has been a construction zone after Sauk Rapids voters approved a bond referendum for a new building.

The district has now moved into the construction phase on the northwest corner of the property.

On Friday, October 8, work crews placed a bean in the area that'll soon be the site of the new lunchroom. The beam holds a special place in the hearts of the students, faculty and staff because they all had the opportunity to leave their mark on it.

According to the Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools Facebook page, "when the Pleasantview building project started last year, we gave every student and staff member an opportunity to sign the beam. We did this as a symbolic time capsule of the school community that was here at the start of the new school being built."

The district is coining the beam as, 'a time capsule to last the test of time." Work crews were also invited to leave autograph.

You can see a video of the historical moment below. The project should be done sometime in early to late spring 2022.