Phyllis Stauffenecker, 88, Foley

April 12, 1933 - July 12, 2021

Phyllis Stauffenecker, age 88 of Foley passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on July 12, 2021. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, July 16, 2021 at Maywood Covenant Church, Foley. Rev. John Lassen will officiate and burial will take place in the St. Francis River Cemetery, rural Foley. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Prayer services will be at 5:00 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Phyllis Elaine Stauffenecker was born April 12, 1933 in Canby, Minnesota to Robert and Eva (Hovorka) Nickle. She moved to the Foley area and grew up on the family farm. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1951 and married Walter Stauffenecker on October 25, 1951 at First Presbyterian Church in Foley and they were married for 51 years. She worked for Willmar Poultry in Foley for many years. Phyllis was an active member of the Maywood Covenant Church since 1960. She will be fondly remembered for her wonderful cooking, canning and baking, sewing and crafts. Phyllis had a great sense of humor and will be missed by her many family members and friends.

She is survived by her children: Geraldine (Richard) Kruger, Foley; Roger (Mary Ann), Sauk Rapids; Deb (Richard) Wiley, Foley; Linda (Gary) Ziebarth, Clear Lake; Elaine (Mike) Klinker, Becker and sister, Barbara (Roger) Moshier, Sauk Rapids, 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Walter, sons; Bryan and Daniel and brothers; James, John and Robert.