October 21, 1944 – July 7, 2025

A service celebrating the life of Phyllis Marie Bendorf, age 80, of Sauk Rapids, will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 19th, 2025, at Westwood Church, 5719 Walnut Drive, St. Cloud, MN. A gathering of family and friends will be from 10:00 am -12:00 with a luncheon following the service.

Phyllis was born on October 21, 1944, in Fairmont MN, to Loren and Verna (Meyer) Eickhoff. She married Duane Bendorf on May 31, 1969, in Bloomington, MN. Phyllis was a proud mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt and was loved by all. She owned and operated her own Beauty shop for over 40 years. She enjoyed family camping trips, trips to the casino, and of course vacuuming. She had a passionate love for anything Elvis. She especially loved the time spent with her family and friends.

Phyllis is survived by her children Charlie Bendorf of Wabasha, Wendy (Todd) Parpart of Norwood, Dana (Mike) Droeger of Norwood, and Lisa Bendorf of Sauk Rapids; 6 grandchildren: Laura (Aaron) O’Gorman, Sawyer (Emily) Bendorf, Nicholas Magee, Isaac Magee, Austin Droeger, Katelyn Droeger; and 3 great-grandchildren: Oakley Bendorf, Beckett Bendorf and Madilynn Bendorf.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Duane Bendorf, her parents; Loren and Verna Eickhoff, sisters Deloris Hammann and Carol Eickhoff, niece Angie Oeltjenbruns, granddaughter Shyla Huber and great granddaughter Madison Huber.

A Special Thank You to the staff at St Cloud Hospital, home care and hospice for the excellent care she received and to Westwood Church and Pastor Matt for kindness, care, luncheon and spiritual spirit!

Memorials to Westwood Church in lieu of flowers are preferred.