Perry W. Peterson, 65, Zimmerman

August 20, 1956 - May 23, 2022

Perry W. Peterson, age 65 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, surrounded by family at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, May 27, 2022, at New Life Church in Princeton. Pastor Chuck Pruett will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00-1:30 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery, Princeton.

Perry Walter Peterson was born to John and Barbara (West) Peterson on August 20, 1956, in St. Cloud. He graduated from Big Lake High School and went on to work in various construction trades. He worked at Crystal Cabinets in Princeton for over 18 years. He was married to Margery Ann Vetsch on March 31, 1978, in St. Michael, and together they raised their three children.

Perry loved to hunt and was an avid archer, hunting deer, turkey, elk, and even antelope. He also loved horses and enjoyed spending time in nature. Perry was an amazing foster parent, and he and Margy cared for adult fosters for over 16 years, even receiving the award of Foster Care Provider of the Year, two times. He walked strongly in his faith as a dedicated member and usher at New Life Church. Above all else, Perry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, foster parent, son, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Perry is survived by his wife of over 44 years, Margery; children, Matthew (Suzanne) Peterson of Houston, MN, Sarah (Israel) Moss of Princeton, and Nathan (Candace) Peterson of Princeton; grandchildren, Preston, Coleman, Bryce, Daisy, Zivah, Brielle, Benaiah, and Brynlee; father, John Peterson of Zimmerman; siblings, Terry (Kandace) Peterson of Buffalo Lake, Jeffrey Peterson of Monticello, Sherry Markgren (Tomas Lundmark) of Sweden, and Michael Peterson of Monticello; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara.