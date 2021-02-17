Penny M. Quast, 85, Princeton

May 15, 1935 - February 16, 2021

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Penny Quast, age 85 of Princeton, who passed away peacefully at the Elim Home on Tuesday, February 16. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, following the service.

Penny Marie was born to the late Harold and Margaret (Breyen) Patchen on May 15, 1935, in Grow Township. She attended Anoka High School. Penny worked at Honeywell for over 30 years as a machinist and was one of the first women at Honeywell to hold that position. Penny enjoyed genealogy, was a history buff, loved model trains, and was the President and a volunteer at the Princeton Depot.

Penny is survived by her children, Michael Quast, Michaela (David) Mekosch, Kevin Quast, Pamela Quast, Timothy Quast, and Paul Quast; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Theresa Phelps.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John; and siblings, Florence, John, Elsie, Lois, Leonard, Frank, Dorothy, Willis, Harold Jr., and Barbara.