Pauline E. Rose, 100, Sartell

January 21, 1921 - October 23, 2021

Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Pauline E. Rose, age 100, who passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell. Rev. Joshua Reber will officiate and burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 29, at Becker Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Pauline was born on January 21, 1921 in Lost Grove Township, IA to Eric and Anna (Anderson) Hedberg. She was united in marriage to Chester Rose January 27, 1941 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She was affectionately known as “toots”. Pauline was a homemaker and helped out on her family farm for most of her life. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. Pauline was very proud of taking care of her family and being a true farmers wife. She loved to decorate, garden, was one heck of a baker and cook! Pauline always had bread and pie ready for her visitors. She was a fashionable woman who loved to laugh and will be remembered by her loving, kind, and faithful personality.

Pauline is survived by her son, Gary (Gerri) Rose of Ramsey, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chet; daughter, Cindy McElhone; and siblings, Lucille, Ethel, Irma, Ruby, Fern, Lennis, and Mel.