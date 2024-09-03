December 23, 1933 - August 29, 2024

Pauline Bozych, age 90 of Foley, passed away August 29, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, September 5, 2024 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman, Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday evening at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Pauline Victoria Bozych was born December 23, 1933 in Mayhew Lake Township, Benton County to Michael and Clara (Chapp) Bursch. She married Herbert Bozych on September 16, 1952 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. She lived and farmed and raised her family in the Gilman area. She was an excellent cook and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed listening to old-time music, playing cards, especially 500 rummy and was devoted to the Holy Rosary. Pauline was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Christian Women's group.

She is survived by her sons and triplet daughters: Dave, Sartell; Dennis, Foley; Michael (Janet), Becker; Margaret (Keith) Kantor, Sauk Rapids; Mary (Brad) Vance, Buffalo; Marie (Victor) Salgren, Foreston, 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a sister, Margie Jonas, Roseville and a brother, Ronald (Susie) of Sauk Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Herbert, daughter in law, Mary Jo and brothers: Tony, Vincent, Richard, Marcel and Valerian.